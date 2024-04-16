Housing, affordability and generational fairness are the buzzwords in the 2024 federal budget unveiled by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday. But the government’s newly announced spending goes well beyond those areas, and will be paid for partly with significant tax increases on the top income earners in Canada, and corporations.

Ms. Freeland unveiled $53-billion in new spending over five years, $21.9-billion of which will be funded primarily through increases to capital gains taxes and excise duties on tobacco and vaping products.

Of the new program spending, $19-billion will go to new housing policies and a chapter of the budget called “Lifting Up Every Generation.” The next biggest spend will be $10.7-billion for defence, followed by $9.1-billion in new spending for Indigenous communities and businesses. Funding for economic growth measures comes in at $7.6-billion, and $6.4-billion in new funding is allotted for community health and safety.

Those umbrella categories include things like nearly $2-billion to process asylum seekers and refugees and provide them with housing and health care. The long-awaited federal disability benefit will be funded with $6.1-billion over six years. The budget also projects that the national pharmacare plan, a key part of the minority Liberal government’s deal with the NDP for support in the House of Commons, will cost $1.5-billion over five years.

Capital gains as a share of gross income By income percentile 100% Dividends 80 Capital gains 60 40 20 Wages and other income 0 Bottom 50 90- 95 99- 99.5 99.9- 99.99 50- 90 95- 99 99.5- 99.9 Top 0.01% THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BUDGET 2024

Vast majority of tax increases go beyond what Liberals promised in platform

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals campaigned on some tax increases in the 2021 election. But what his government announced in the Tuesday budget goes well beyond those pledges.

The government will raise $19.4-billion in revenue through changes to the capital gains tax rules that apply to individuals and corporations, including professional corporations often owned by lawyers and doctors. For corporations, the government will increase the taxable portion of capital gains from one half to two thirds. For individuals, the taxable portion will go up the same amount on capital gains above $250,000.

Capital gains are the profits an individual or a business earns when they sell assets, such as stocks or property.

The budget documents show that the government expects that, by 2025, the individual tax changes will apply to the top 0.13 per cent of earners – or about 40,000 people.

On the corporate side, the budget notes that 307,000 corporations reported capital gains income in 2022. About two thirds of the revenue from the tax hike on the corporate side is expected to come from the finance and investment sector, real estate and holding companies. Less than 10 per cent of the revenue increase is expected to come from private professional corporations.

The budget also includes a $1.7-billion increase in excise taxes on tobacco and vaping products.

No path to balance

The budget does not show any plans from the Liberals to end debt-financed spending. Over the next five years the smallest the deficit is projected to be is $20-billion in 2028-29.

For the new budget year (2024-25), the government is projecting the deficit will be $39.8-billion.

In the lead up to the budget, Ms. Freeland had said the spending plan would stay within the fiscal framework she outlined in November. At that time, she said the deficit for the year that ended March 31 would be less than $40.1-billion.

The budget shows that target was met, but by the slimmest of margins. It says the deficit for the 2023-24 fiscal year was $40-billion.

The deficit will be 1.3 per cent of gross domestic product in the current fiscal year, and is projected to decline to 0.6 per cent in the fifth year of the forecast.

The debt-to-GDP ratio, another key metric of fiscal health, is projected to improve slightly from 41.9 per cent this fiscal year to 39 per cent in 2028-29.

Small businesses finally get their carbon price rebate

Small and medium sized businesses have been paying the carbon price for five years, but, unlike with individuals, the federal government has yet to return the money to them. After a years-long pressure campaign for the government to act, Tuesday’s budget says the money will be returned “urgently.”

An estimated 600,000 businesses will receive $2.5-billion in carbon-price rebates through the Canada Revenue Agency, but the money will be paid separately from tax refunds. The rebates will be calculated based on the province where each business is located and the number of employees it has. The program is open to businesses with 499 or fewer employees.

The rebates will be annual, the budget says. They are contingent on the businesses filing their taxes.





Federal housing investments since the 2008 global financial crisis Billions of dollars $12 10 2015-2024 average $5.5 8 6 2007-2015 average $2.3 4 2 0 2007- 2008 2011- 2012 2015- 2016 2019- 2020 2023- 2024 Note: Amounts for 2007-08 until 2022-23 are actuals, as available. Amount for 2023-24 is an estimate, and subject to change. Amounts are on a cash basis. Amounts include Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) programming only, and do not include: homelessness programming; energy efficiency programs delivered through Natural Resources Canada; tax measures; cost-matching provided by provinces and territories; or investments that support distinctions-based Indigenous housing strategies. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BUDGET 2024

Selling empty and underused government buildings for housing

To address the country’s housing shortage and execute on a promise to build 3.87 million new homes by 2031, the Liberals say they will build housing on “every possible piece” of federal public land, from armouries to office buildings to post offices – a budget proposal that will reverse the long-standing policy of selling surplus government real estate for profit.

This includes, according to the budget, a $1.1-billion plan over the next 10 years to reduce the amount of federal office space by half, and prioritize that land for student or non-market housing. The budget says this equates to the 50 per cent of federal office space that is either underused or entirely vacant. The budget says those costs will be more than offset by the sale of the buildings and operating cost savings. The budget estimates that over 10 years the government will save $3.9-billion with the new policy.

The vast majority of the other housing policy changes detailed in Tuesday’s fiscal plan were announced by the government ahead of the release of budget. Last week for example, the Liberals said they would start allowing first-time homebuyers to take out 30-year mortgages for newly built homes. They also revealed plans to crack down on mortgage and real estate fraud, and to restrict the purchase of single-family homes by large, corporate investors.

Disability benefit rolls out after years of waiting

A new federal benefit to ensure people living with disabilities can avoid living in poverty is being launched this year with $6.1-billion in funding over six years, and then with an extra $1.4-billion per year.

Around 600,000 low-income Canadians with disabilities are estimated to be eligible for up to $2,400 per year, starting from July, 2025.

The benefit would be available to Canadians between the ages of 18 and 64 who have a valid disability tax credit certificate, which requires a doctor’s note.

Funding contraceptive coverage and diabetes medication to cost $1.5-billion

The government is also allocating $1.5-billion over five years for the first phase of its national pharmacare program, which will provide cost-free contraception, including birth control pills and emergency contraceptives, as well as diabetes medication, including insulin.

Health Minister Mark Holland had previously estimated the cost at $1.5-billion, but at the time he had not specified that this would cover several years of the program.

The budget does not specify when individuals will no longer have to pay for contraceptives and diabetes medications. It says the program is subject to negotiations with the provinces. For 2024-25, the government is budgeting only $59-million for the program.

Projected seniors' benefits Billions of dollars $250 2009-10 to 2015-16 average $40 200 2016-17 to 2023-24 average $59.1 150 100 50 0 2015- 2016 2025- 2026 2035- 2036 2045- 2046 2055- 2056 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: BUDGET 2024

Pension changes

Ottawa is appointing former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz to lead a new federal working group that will look for ways to make it more attractive for Canadian pension funds to invest in the country, especially in areas such as digital infrastructure and airports.

The working group is being created to “explore how to catalyze greater domestic investment opportunities for Canadian pension funds,” the budget says, and will be supported by Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Deputy Minister Chris Forbes.

It will focus on priority areas, including investment in artificial intelligence, physical infrastructure and venture capital investments to back startup and early-stage companies. The group will also study ways of building more homes, including on public lands. There is a particular emphasis on airports – an asset that pension fund leaders have long signalled would interest them if governments made them more accessible to private investment. And the group has been asked to consider whether Canada should lift an existing rule that restricts pension funds from holding more than 30 per cent of the voting shares in a company.

The working group is Ottawa’s answer to a debate that flared up in recent months about whether Canada’s largest pension funds are investing sufficiently in their home country.

With reports from Erin Anderssen, Steve Chase, Robert Fife, Mark Rendell, and Marie Woolf