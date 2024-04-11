Open this photo in gallery: First-time homebuyers will also be able to withdraw up to $60,000 from their RRSP without tax penalties to buy a or build a home, up from $35,000.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Ottawa says it will allow first-time homebuyers to take out 30-year mortgages for newly built homes, marking a change in its mortgage policy as the Trudeau government faces political pressure to ease the country’s housing crunch.

The expanded amortization period will apply to homebuyers who require mortgage insurance because they have made a down payment that is less than 20 per cent of the property’s purchase price. It will also only apply to those purchasing a newly built home.

Currently, borrowers with an insured mortgage are only allowed to take out a loan with a maximum 25-year amortization, or the period to pay down a loan.

The Trudeau government also said Thursday it would allow first-time homebuyers to withdraw up to $60,000 from their Registered Retirement Savings Plan without tax penalties to buy a or build a home. The previous limit was $35,000.

A 30-year amortization period for insured mortgages has previously been opposed by the federal housing agency Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. Its former chief executive Romy Bowers has said that it could stoke demand and spur higher prices.

But the Trudeau government said a 30-year amortization for new builds would both “enable more young Canadians to afford a monthly mortgage payment” and “encourage new supply.”