The federal Liberals capped off a run of pre-budget housing announcements with new pledges, including plans to crack down on mortgage and real estate fraud and to restrict the purchase of existing single-family homes by large, corporate investors, and to provide low-interest loans of up to $40,000 for secondary suites.

In unveiling an overarching housing plan Friday – which contains budget promises old and new – the Liberals also laid out a few more details on their recent push to look at building more housing on federal government-owned lands. Housing Minister Sean Fraser said the plan to mostly lease instead of selling off public lands stands in contrast to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s strategy.

“It’s fundamentally a different approach. Mr. Poilievre’s plan would simply sell off thousands of parcels of potentially high-value public lands to developers, without the federal government receiving an appropriate value,” Mr. Fraser told The Globe and Mail in an interview.

He said where possible, public lands should remain public lands, with Ottawa entering into long-term leases over the life cycle of the buildings that will be constructed.

The new measures are meant to ease both housing stress for millions of Canadians, and the current political pain of the governing party. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are trailing the Conservatives in the polls and would likely lose an election if it were held today. Housing is a key issue – with Canadians across the country struggling with higher rents and soaring mortgage costs, while demand and home prices remain strong. The Liberals are struggling to catch up on this issue: Mr. Poilievre has captured the despondent mood of many younger voters when it comes to their prospects of owning a home.

The government also said on the issue of encampments and homelessness, they are proposing to invest $250-million while pushing for a cost-match by provinces and territories, for a total of $500-million.

Ahead of Tuesday’s budget, Ottawa has announced a spate of housing policy proposals, including a $1.5-billion fund to acquire rental units and ensure they remain affordable, a push to build more factory-built homes, and adding $400-million to its $4-billion Housing Accelerator Fund.

Last September, the federal government removed the GST from new rental construction. On Friday, the government also said it will expand this measure to remove the GST for student residences built by public universities, public colleges, and public school authorities. This change will apply to new student residences that begin construction on or after September 14, 2023, and before 2031, so long as they complete construction before 2036.

Just on Thursday, the government made announcements specifically aimed at new homebuyers, with a plan to allow 30-year amortizations – up from 25 years – for insured mortgages, specifically for first-time home buyers purchasing newly built homes. Ottawa said extending the amortization limit for insured mortgages – those made with a down payment less than 20 per cent of the property’s purchase price – in these specific circumstances will enable more young Canadians to afford a monthly mortgage payment and will encourage new supply.

The government also said Thursday, without providing much in the way of details, it will allow some existing borrowers to permanently extend their amortization period so that they can reduce their monthly mortgage payment to a level they can afford.

However, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. and others have warned that longer amortizations could stoke housing demand and spur higher prices. Globe contributor Robert McLister has written about Ottawa already taking a number of steps to keep mortgage defaults at bay as homeowners are stressed by higher interest costs – pushing lenders to take actions such as lowering distressed borrowers’ payments with amortization extensions. This pushes default risk into the future.

Deliverability will be a key question on many of these announcements. The April 16th budget is expected to lay out the bare bones of these policies, including the intention to restrict the purchase and acquisition of existing single-family homes by “very large, corporate investors,” and the Secondary Suite Loan Program. But details will only be rolled out in the months ahead.

Still, Mr. Fraser said the secondary suites policy is key. “To empower Canadians to take part in the solution, through low-cost loans to build additional homes on property they own already, is an important piece of this.”

On the government’s intention to combat mortgage fraud – which Ottawa said is artificially inflating demand which can increase home prices – it will consult with the mortgage industry to create a tool at the Canada Revenue Agency to verify borrower income for mortgages. Similarly, the budget will propose CRA funding to further crack down on tax non-compliance in real estate transactions, which the government says will protect first-time home buyers from artificial market distortions that increase home prices.

“This is a comprehensive suite of reforms that we believe will put Canada in a position to solve the national housing crisis,” Mr. Fraser said of combining the government’s list of housing announcements into one “holistic” book ahead of Tuesday’s budget.