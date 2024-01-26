Skip to main content
Ottawa
The Canadian Press

The federal government posted a deficit of $19.1-billion for the first eight months of its 2023-24 fiscal year.

The result for the April-to-November period compared with a deficit of nearly $3.6-billion reported for the same stretch of its 2022-23 fiscal year.

Government revenues for the eight-month period totalled $281.8-billion, up 2.6 per cent from $274.7-billion in the same period a year earlier.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, for the April-to-November period totalled nearly $264.9-billion, up 6.3 per cent from nearly $249.2-billion.

Higher interest rates pushed public debt charges up 37.7 per cent to 31.0 billion from $22.5-billion a year earlier.

Net actuarial losses totalled $5.0-billion compared with nearly $6.6-billion in the same period last year.

