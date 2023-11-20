Open this photo in gallery: First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine in Donoso, Panama, on Dec. 6, 2022.Abraham Teran/The Associated Press

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is looking to potentially suspend production at its Cobre Panama mine this week because of a port blockade by protesters in Panama.

Vancouver-based First Quantum has been in crisis mode after Panamanian president Laurentino Cortizo announced that a referendum would be held in December on whether to repeal the law that legalized its latest mining contract.

Not long after the referendum was called, Panama indicated it would instead let the country’s Supreme Court decide on the constitutionality of Cobre Panama. Starting on Friday, the court will be in session and sit until there is a resolution.

Panama last month signed a new 20-year contract on the mine into law. But as the contract was making its way through the legislature, thousands of environmentalists, Indigenous groups and labour activists took to the streets in protest against the Canadian miner.

A few weeks ago, protesters entered the company’s port, preventing supplies from reaching the processing plant. First Quantum on Monday said if the situation continues, it will be forced to temporarily halt production at the mine this week.

Shares in First Quantum fell by 4 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday. The company’s valuation has been cut in half over the past month because of uncertainty over its future.

Cobre Panama is First Quantum’s biggest mine. It is also a major driver of Panama’s economy and accounts for about 5 per cent of its gross domestic product.

Regulation of the mining sector has become a major issue for voters in the Central American country.

Several candidates vying to replace Mr. Cortizo in the country’s 2024 election had already opposed First Quantum’s new contract with Panama.

Under the now-uncertain tax agreement, First Quantum was expected to pay a minimum of US$375-million in taxes a year, or about nine times more than it had previously been paying.

Last week, First Quantum made a payment of US$567-million to Panama, which accounted for the period from December, 2021, to October of this year.