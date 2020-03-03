 Skip to main content

Report on Business

G7 vows to use ‘all appropriate policy tools’ to combat coronavirus impact

Bill Curry
OTTAWA
Finance ministers and central bankers of the G7 issued a joint statement Tuesday pledging to “use all appropriate policy tools” to support the global economy during the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The group’s comments followed a conference call to discuss the economic impact of the situation.

The statement said they are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus disease and its impact on markets and economic conditions.

“Given the potential impacts of COVID-19 on global growth, we reaffirm our commitment to use all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks,” the group said. “Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase. G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system.”

The Bank of Canada will release its next interest rate decision Wednesday. Expectations that the bank will lower its key interest rate have increased sharply in recent days as economists have slashed forecasts for global growth in light of the virus.

