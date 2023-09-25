Open this photo in gallery: Cars pass under an overpass at the General Motors Car assembly plant in Oshawa, June 1, 2012.Mark Blinch/Reuters

General Motors is the next bargaining target of the Unifor union.

The union made the announcement one day after its Ford Motor Co. of Canada workers voted 54 per cent in favour of a three-year collective agreement. The contract includes 15 per cent wage hikes over three years, a $10,000 signing bonus and improved job security as factories lay off employees to retool to make electric vehicles.

The contract will set the template for talks with GM, slated to begin on Tuesday. No strike deadline has been announced.

GM employs 4,300 workers at its St. Catharines powertrain plant, the Oshawa pickup truck and parts factory, and a parts warehouse in Woodstock.

In a statement, Unifor national president Lana Payne said the bargaining will not be easy.

”Just as we had with Ford Motor Company, we hold a lot of negotiating leverage with GM,” she said.

“Their Oshawa facility is working around-the-clock producing very lucrative pickup trucks. The St. Catharines engine and transmission facility, like Ford’s powertrain operations, is a lynchpin for GM’s North American operations.”

The talks open as GM and the other Detroit Three auto makers face widening strikes at certain plants in the United States.

The work stoppages by the United Auto Workers began on Sept. 15. The UAW is demanding 40 per cent raises over four years, better pensions and a four-day week. It wants an end to two-tier wage scales, and is seeking to regain the financial concessions made in the pandemic. The companies are offering 20 per cent raises over four years, and resisting other demands.

On Sept. 22, the UAW expanded its strikes to another 38 plants, bringing to 41 the number of idled factories. Only one of these is run by Ford, with which UAW says it has the best relationship. This is the first time the union has gone on strike at all Detroit-based auto makers simultaneously.

Industry watchers expect the strikes to have a growing impact on the Canadian automotive sector, given the interconnectedness of the manufacturing processes.