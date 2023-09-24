Ford Motor Co. of Canada’s unionized workers voted to accept a three-year contract that provides wage increases of 15 per cent over three years, pension improvements and a $10,000 signing bonus.

The ratification, announced on Sunday, sets the stage for Unifor’s talks with the other two Detroit-based carmakers, Stellantis NV and General Motors Co.

“Priorities met! Pattern set,” Lana Payne, Unifor’s national president, said in a statement.

The agreement covers 5,680 Ford employees at the Oakville SUV plant, Windsor engine plants, and distribution centres in Ontario and Edmonton.

“Our Unifor-represented autoworkers are the heart of Ford of Canada,” said Bev Goodman, chief executive officer of Ford of Canada. “This contract invests in our talented and dedicated employees, who remain consistently focused on the critical work of assembling our vehicles, building our engines and components, improving customer satisfaction, and expediting parts delivery service to our more than 400 dealers.”

Workers get a 10-per-cent raise in the first year of the deal, then 2 and 3 per cent in the following years, according to information provided by the union.

Workers in the skilled trades will receive raises of an additional 2.75 per cent in year one of the contract and 2.5 per cent in year three.

Ford said the three-year pay raises are the largest for Ford workers in Canada, and three times the increase in 2020.

“This is a very rich agreement,” said Jim Stanford, an economist and director at the Centre for Future Work, “possibly the richest in the history of the Canadian union.”

The agreement boosts a production worker’s hourly wage to $42 in the first year of the deal to $44.50 by the third year, from $37 now. A skilled tradesperson will make $56 an hour by the end of the contract, up from almost $45 now. These rates include cost of living top-ups.

New hires currently start at $24 an hour and take eight years to make the standard hourly rate of $37. Under the new contract, these employees join the regular pay scale after four years.

Mr. Stanford, a former economist at the Canadian Auto Workers union, said the gains reflect the high-tech nature of the work, and the robust profits made by the automakers.

In addition to better pensions, people hired since 2016 will see their defined contribution pensions converted to a defined benefit plan, separate from the traditional plan.

The agreement includes a renewed commitment from Ford not to close any facilities during the life of the contract, and additional capacity and upgrades at the Windsor plant that makes the 7.3-litre engine.

Ford is about to close the assembly line in Oakville and retool it to make electric vehicles. Unifor bargained for improved income supports for workers laid off in the transition.

The Ford agreement will set the bargaining pattern with Stellantis and GM in Canada. Those talks have not started.

The Ford vote comes after the United Auto Workers in the United States on Friday expanded their strikes against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The UAW’s demands include 40–per-cent raises and a four-day work week.