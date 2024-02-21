Open this photo in gallery: Gildan CEO Vince Tyra is photographed in Toronto on Feb. 1, 2024.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Gildan Activewear Inc. GIL-T hiked its dividend 10 per cent and generated earnings for its latest quarter that slightly beat analyst forecasts as new chief executive Vince Tyra tries to win over investors unsure about his leadership.

The Montreal-based maker of T-shirts and fleece, which reports in U.S. dollars, tallied a profit of 89 US cents per share for the quarter ended Dec.31 on sales of US$783-million. Net profit adjusted for one-time gains and costs was 75 US cents per share. On that basis, analysts had expected earnings of 73 US cents on revenue of US$761-million.

How Gildan’s new CEO Vince Tyra ended up at the centre of one of Canada’s most bitter corporate battles

The company said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 20.5 US cents per share, up from 18.6 US cents. It also introduced a new forecast for its financial results this year, saying it will continue to benefit from market share gains in key product categories. It expects to boost adjusted earnings per share to a range of US$2.92 to US$3.07 while revenue growth will be up low single digits at best and flat at worst.

“Outstanding operational execution by our highly skilled team of employees across our global footprint delivered strong Q4 results,” Mr. Tyra said in a statement. “I see a bright future ahead, where we can leverage our strengths and continue to enhance value for all stakeholders.”

Gildan, a maker of T-shirts and fleece, shocked investors when it announced Dec. 11 that it had dismissed then-CEO Glenn Chamandy after a 40-year tenure at the company, the past 20 years as CEO. It named as his replacement Mr. Tyra, a former Fruit of the Loom executive.

The company has since become engulfed in an intense power struggle pitting Gildan’s board, which insists it was entirely justified in sacking Mr. Chamandy, and several major shareholders pushing for his return. Those shareholders say the board failed in its duties because it abruptly terminated a proven CEO and installed a replacement who’s not qualified for the job.

Led by U.S. hedge fund Browning West, nine dissident investors holding an estimated 35 per cent of Gildan’s stock have called publicly for Mr. Chamandy’s reinstatement. They say the executive has delivered solid returns for them and should have been heavily involved in the succession process.

The board says the current situation could have been avoided, but Mr. Chamandy refused to cooperate in a smooth transfer of leadership. The current and former CEOs know each other and were friends, adding an extra dimension to the battle playing out for control of the company.

Browning West, which holds a roughly 5-per-cent stake in Gildan, had been seeking the special meeting of shareholders as a quick way to remove eight of Gildan’s 11 sitting directors and replace them with its own nominees. It filed a formal request to Gildan on Jan. 9 for that meeting but the company has challenged its legal validity.

The investment firm, which calls the legal challenge a waste of Gildan’s money, now intends to present its board slate at the annual general meeting instead, which Gildan has scheduled for May 28. Its two founders recently met with Mr. Tyra but were not satisfied with his answers to the questions they asked about his past performance.

“We came into it with an open mind,” Browning West co-founder Peter Lee said of their meeting with Mr. Tyra. “It was very scary as a shareholder considering we have a lot of our personal money invested in Gildan, and I came out of that meeting more worried than I was before.”

Montreal-based Gildan was founded by Mr. Chamandy’s family, and he delivered significant returns for investors over much of that time as CEO.

Gildan says the businessman sought to entrench himself and that the board gradually lost faith in his ability to lead the company, in part because he had become distracted by personal pursuits. As one example, directors cited the former CEO’s development of a golf course in Barbados.

Gildan produces most of its clothing at factories in Latin America and recently began operating a new plant in Bangladesh. Incorporated in 1984, the Montreal-based company operates internationally but generates nearly 90% of its sales in the U.S.