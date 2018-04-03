Glassman’s Callidus Capital unveils large loss on energy loan

Callidus Capital Corp.’s net loss worsened in the fourth quarter of 2017 as it took a big hit on a loan to a troubled energy firm, the lending firm said late Monday.

Callidus, which is majority-owned by private-equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc., also said it had nothing material to report on a sale process for the company that has been under way for about a year and a half. Investors in Callidus, a publicly-traded firm that lends to distressed companies, have been waiting for some indication of whether a deal might still be in the cards.

In the fourth quarter, the company said it lost $171.6-million, or $3.37 a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $58.5-million, or $1.16 a share. Revenue in the period rose 33 per cent to about $53-million.

For the year, Callidus lost $218.5-million, compared to a $1.2-million profit in 2016.

The company, led by Catalyst chief executive Newton Glassman, said it recorded provisions for loan losses and impairments of $217.4-million for the full year, with the vast majority of that coming in the fourth quarter. That included $131.9-million for an energy-sector loan.

It did not name the borrower responsible for the bulk of the provision. Callidus said the company operates in a South American country where the military has apparently assumed control of the state-owned oil company that is its main customer. In addition, the Canadian and U.S. governments have prohibited some business activities in the country.

One of its holdings, Oklahoma-based Horizontal Well Drillers, has had oil field service contracts in Venezuela, which has been in the midst of a brutal economic and social crisis under President Nicolas Maduro.

Meanwhile, Mr. Glassman noted that Callidus removed three companies from its loan portfolio and consolidated them in its own results during 2017 after taking them over. “While the acquired companies are at various stages in said turnarounds, we are pleased in particular with the progress to date achieved at C&C Resources, a forestry products company, and at Bluberi Gaming Technologies, a gaming company,” Mr. Glassman said in a statement.

Shares in Callidus have fallen sharply in the past year as the company’s process for privatization has dragged and investors worry about the strength of loans and investments that are concentrated on a small number of companies. The shares closed down 2 per cent at $6.44 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, a drop of nearly 65 per cent in the past 12 months.

Callidus’s performance is critical to investors in Mr. Glassman’s Catalyst funds, which have come under increasing scrutiny by investors and the media. Documents obtained by The Globe and Mail show that Catalyst Fund III had invested US$404.6-million in shares and debt of Callidus or related entities, as of the end of 2016. Another Catalyst fund, known as Fund IV & IV-PP had invested US$530.1-million.

It is not known how much those figures changed in 2017. But Catalyst’s ownership of Callidus equity, at least, has been growing. Catalyst and funds managed by it owned about 70 per cent of Callidus as of Sept. 30, 2017, up from 66.7 per cent at the end of 2016.

Callidus had previously helped raise investor expectations that the company could be worth $18 to $22 a share in a privatization, based on a 2016 National Bank Financial valuation. In early 2017, the firm suggested a number of would-be buyers were considering proposals in that range.

But a few months later, it raised the possibility of an alternative to a sale in the form of absorption of Callidus by a private debt fund.

It was made more complicated by legal action brought by Mr. Glassman following a Wall Street Journal story last August about whistle-blower complaints to the Ontario Securities Commission, accusing Catalyst and Callidus of fraud. The suit names several defendants, including West Face Capital Inc. chief executive officer Greg Boland, as well as a Journal reporter and several others.

Mr. Glassman contends that Callidus was the target in a conspiracy of short-sellers to drive down the stock price. Mr. Boland countersued, stating that he and West Face were not involved in any conspiracy, and that he closed out his short position in Callidus a couple years earlier.

The company is scheduled to explain its results and prospects in a conference call early Tuesday.​