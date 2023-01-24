Google parent Alphabet Inc. is shutting down its artificial intelligence research office for DeepMind Technologies Ltd. in Edmonton, as the technology giant announced it is cutting about 12,000 jobs worldwide as a cost-cutting measure late last week.

DeepMind, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alphabet GOOGL-Q, is consolidating across Canada, a spokesperson told The Globe and Mail. The company is headquartered in Britain, where it is also laying off some operational staff.

Locations in Toronto and Montreal, which are within Google’s offices there, will continue to operate as normal, DeepMind said.

DeepMind’s researchers in Edmonton have been offered the option to relocate to another office in Canada or elsewhere. The company, which was acquired by Google in 2014, has research centres in Canada, France and the United States.

Edmonton is the only international site for DeepMind that was directly managed by the subsidiary. The rest are all in buildings that are managed by Google. That means Edmonton was far more resource-intensive to operate than DeepMind’s other locations, a spokesperson said.

The Edmonton location for DeepMind launched in the summer of 2017 to much fanfare. It was lauded by politicians of all stripes and considered a boon for the economy of Alberta, where it also collaborated with the University of Alberta.

More to come.