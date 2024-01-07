Canada’s industry minster is applauding reports that Japanese automaker Honda is considering building an electric vehicle (EV) factory here.

A statement from Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Sunday said the fact this country merits consideration “is a testament to Canada’s growing reputation as a green supplier of choice and global EV leader.”

Japanese news group Nikkei reported Sunday that Honda is mulling establishing an EV plant in Canada that could also produce electric batteries. Overall spending on the project could reach $18.5-billion, the media outlet reported. It said this would be one of Honda’s largest investments in the race to catch up with U.S. and European rivals in EV production.

Honda Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Nikkei reported that Honda is looking at several potential sites, including next to an existing automobile factory in Ontario. The automaker expects to decide by the end of 2024, with the new facility to go onstream as early as 2028, the Japanese outlet said. Honda has a manufacturing facility in Alliston, Ont.

Honda has already unveiled plans to build EVs and batteries in Ohio starting in 2026.

Countries including Canada are scrambling to become leaders in all elements of the electric-vehicle market.

Ottawa has big ambitions in clean technology, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants Canada to become “a world leader” in critical minerals and batteries that underpin this sector.

It’s not clear whether the Canadian or Ontario governments will offer subsidies for a Honda EV plant.

But both Ottawa and the province have a track record of financial assistance for the EV sector.

Ottawa and Ontario have already doled out billions in help to two battery manufacturing plants in the province, including $13.2-billion in federal production subsidies in April, 2023, for a new electric-vehicle battery plant to be built by Volkswagen VWAGY in St. Thomas, Ont. Then in July, 2023, Ottawa and Ontario announced subsidies for a Stellantis-LG Energy Solutions EV STLA-N battery manufacturing plant in Windsor, worth up to $15-billion.

Mr. Champagne said he thinks other factors are attracting green investments.

“Reports about Honda looking to make a significant investment in Canada speaks to the quality of work force and the strength of our industry,” he said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to position Canada’s auto sector for the 21st century economy.”

Mr. Trudeau’s minority Liberal government announced a plan in December that seeks to end sales of gasoline- or diesel-powered cars, SUVs, crossovers and light-duty pickup trucks in Canada by 2035. (Emergency and fire-fighting vehicles are excluded.)

Nikkei reported that North America accounts for roughly 40 per cent of Honda’s global sales. It expects to sell about 1.6 million vehicles there in the current fiscal year ending March 31, but most of these are gasoline-powered, the Japanese media outlet reported. Since Honda aims to have EVs account for 40 per cent of North American sales in 2030 and 80 per cent in 2035, the new plant is certain to become a key production hub, it said.

Last October, the federal and Ontario government announced they were together investing nearly $1-billion into an electric vehicle battery component plant in eastern Ontario. A facility in Loyalist Township owned by Belgium-headquarter Umicore will build cathode active materials and precursor cathode active materials.

“Canada is a global leader when it comes to attracting transformational green investments in the auto sector,” Mr. Champagne said Sunday.

- With files from Canadian Press