The controlling shareholder of Indigo Books & Music Inc. plans to take the company private.

Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P., the personal holding companies of Onex chairman Gerry Schwartz, announced on Thursday that they had made a non-binding privatization proposal to Indigo to acquire all the common shares it does not already own for $2.25 in cash per share.

The offer price amounts to a 50 per cent premium on Indigo’s closing share price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Jan. 31.

Trilogy already owns roughly 56 per cent of Indigo’s outstanding shares.

Mr. Schwartz sits on Indigo’s board of directors. His wife Heather Reisman is chief executive officer of Indigo. Together with Ms. Reisman’s personal holding company HRON Canadian Investments Ltd. and other “joint actors,” Trilogy controls roughly 60.6 per cent of Indigo’s shares, according to a press release.

Following the proposed transaction, Indigo’s shares would no longer trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the company would not be subject to filing public earnings reports.

