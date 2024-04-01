Nuvei Corp. is going private, but the Montreal-based digital payments processor’s largest shareholders will not be cashing out.

Two weeks after confirming takeover talks with private equity firm Advent International Corp., Nuvei said Monday the two sides have reached an agreement for an all-cash transaction valuing the company at US$6.3-billion.

Nuvei chair and chief executive Phil Fayer, Montreal-based private equity firm Novacap and pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have all agreed to the US$34-per-share offer, which represents a 56 per cent premium to Nuvei’s March 15 closing price on the Nasdaq exchange.

Mr. Fayer, Novacap and CDPQ collectively own the majority of Nuvei stock, but each has agreed to sell only a portion of their holdings - 5 per cent, 35 per cent and 25 per cent respectively - to Advent for a combined cash payout of US$560-million. They will continue to own more than half of Nuvei - 24 per cent, 18 per cent and 12 per cent respectively - once the privatization process is complete.

Mr. Fayer will also remain CEO and chair of the company’s board and the company will continue to be based in Montreal, Nuvei said. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, who first invested in Nuvei in April, 2023, was not listed among the shareholders who will be retaining a piece of the company.

