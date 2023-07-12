The pressure is back on mortgage borrowers after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the second time in two months and gave no indication that a break was in the offing in the central bank’s quest to squash inflation.

There were no interest rate hikes from February through May, which gave variable-rate mortgage borrowers a short reprieve from escalating costs. The four-month recess gave homebuyers confidence to start buying again, fueling a quick surge in home sales and surprising jump in spring home prices, reminiscent of the heady days of the pandemic’s real estate boom.

But with rate increases in both June and July, the central bank’s key interest is now at 5 per cent – a 25 basis point increase over last month – making conditions more expensive for borrowers and for new buyers trying to qualify for a large enough mortgage to make a purchase.

Calculator: Here's how rising interest rates affect the cost of your mortgage

Realtors and economists predict that the recent surge in activity in Canada’s housing market will falter. Already Toronto, the largest real estate market in the country, shows signs of cooling, with home sales down from May to June.

Debbie Penzo, a realtor who has sold homes in Toronto for over 30 years, said buyers have become more cautious again. She said there are now fewer offers on homes compared to the spring, when buyers flooded the market after the Bank of Canada’s January message that it would take a break from raising interest rates.

“It is making the consumer more cautious about the future and the future potential increases,” she said.

Borrowers who have a variable-rate mortgage also face looming difficulties. Most of these borrowers have fixed monthly payments, which means that every time the central bank raises interest rates, more of the borrower’s monthly payment goes toward interest and less toward reducing the size of the original loan.

During the four-month reprieve, it appeared that some of these borrowers were able to catch their breath and either make a lump sum payment or increase their monthly mortgage payment to get back on track with their regular amortization period. For most of the big Canadian banks, the percentage of the residential loan book that had amortizations greater than 30 years shrunk in the February to April period compared to the November to January period.

Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada all offer variable-rate mortgages with fixed monthly payments. For the February to April period, more than one-quarter of their residential loan book had amortizations longer than 30 years, which was slightly lower than the previous three months.

However, the percentage of borrowers with the 30-year plus amortizations was more than double the rate of the previous year’s February to April period.

The central bank’s summer interest rate hikes will continue to stretch amortization periods, which automatically extend for variable-rate borrowers in order to keep their monthly payments stable. The amortizations snap back to the original length when the loan is up for renewal, and that will result in much higher monthly payments.

The central bank said these borrowers “could be particularly exposed” to higher debt-service costs. “As these borrowers renew their mortgage and return to their original amortization schedule, they could face large increases in payments,” the bank said in its monetary policy report accompanying the rate decision.

On a conference call to discuss the report, senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers slammed a comment that media reports of borrowers facing a big payment increase at renewal time was “overhyped.” “There’s no overhyping the pain that some Canadians are feeling,” she said.

Some mortgage brokers said the higher interest rates have already created more problems for financially stressed borrowers. One broker, Nicolle Williams, said the June rate hike forced some of her clients to seek a loan from alternate lenders, which charge higher interest rates than the banks.

So far, however, there have been no signs that the higher interest rates have forced a significant number of homeowners to sell their homes. The number of new listings remains below the 10-year average and banks’ mortgage arrears rate is at a record low of 0.15 per cent as of April.

The Bank of Canada’s monetary policy report zeroed in on the rebound in the housing market as a reason that inflation has not slowed. Homes sales have spiked nationally and the typical home price was up 5.6 per cent over the April to May period, with many parts of Ontario well above that level, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

“The faster-than-expected pickup in housing resales, combined with a lack of supply, has pushed house prices higher than anticipated in January,” the monetary policy report. It said the “previously unforeseen strength” in house prices is likely to persist and boost inflation by the end of the year.

The bank said Canada’s high immigration levels are creating more demand for housing. But central bank governor Tiff Macklem said newcomers to Canada have also helped fill labour shortages, resulting in perhaps a neutral effect on the economy.