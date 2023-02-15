A for sale sign is shown in front of a Toronto home. The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales and prices fell in January.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Canada’s housing downturn deepened further in January, with sales hitting their lowest level since the financial crisis and home prices declining for the 11th straight month.

The volume of home resales fell 3 per cent from December to January after removing seasonal influences. That was the lowest level for January in 14 years, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association or CREA. The home price index, which excludes sales of highly priced properties, fell to $714,700 in January, down 1.9 per cent from December. The index is 12.6 per cent lower than a year ago and 15 per cent below last February’s peak values.

More homeowners put their properties on the market, with new listings increasing 3.3 per cent last month. CREA said this could be the start of more activity heading into spring, which is traditionally the busiest period for home sales.

Since the Bank of Canada started hiking interest rates early last year, the country’s housing market has slowed significantly. Many homeowners and prospective buyers have been in a holding pattern as they looked for a sign that the market was stabilizing. Homeowners delayed putting their properties up for sale because they were waiting for prices to rebound, while would-be buyers waited for prices to drop further.

But now that the central bank has said it could take a break from rate hikes, mortgage brokers say there is more activity.

Chris Allard, an Ottawa-based mortgage broker, said more borrowers are now looking to get pre-approved for a mortgage after putting buying plans on hold last year. Mr. Allard said some of his clients have “reworked their budget and readjusted the price point they are willing to buy.”

Sadiq Boodoo, a mortgage broker in the Toronto region, said he has also seen a slight increase in borrowers seeking pre-approval, but it is still nowhere near normal market volumes. He said would-be borrowers were spooked last year, as they often saw their pre-approved mortgage rates disappear when the Bank of Canada raised interest rates. (Over the past 11 months, the central bank has increased interest rates eight times. The overnight rate is now 4.5 per cent compared with 0.25 per cent a year ago.)

The CREA report said that home prices are starting to increase in parts of Atlantic Canada. But large areas of Ontario and B.C. continue to see declines, particularly in places that had experienced the greatest price increases.

In the Chilliwack region in B.C., for example, the home price index fell 3 per cent last month and is down 22 per cent year-over-year. In Kitchener-Waterloo and London in Ontario, the price index has declined by similar percentages over the same periods. In the Toronto region, the country’s largest real estate market, the price index dropped 2.2 per cent last month and has decreased by 9.6 per cent year-over-year. In the greater Vancouver area, the typical home price is 1.2 per cent lower on the month and 6.6 per cent lower over the past 12 months.