Key Aurora Cannabis executive departs, accelerating turnover in Canadian industry

Another top executive is leaving the Canadian marijuana industry after Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced the departure of chief corporate officer Cam Battley.
Mr. Battley joined Aurora in 2016 and quickly became the company’s public face, often handling media interviews and answering questions from analysts about the cannabis producer’s strategy.
His departure follows the firing of former Canopy Growth Corp. chief executive Bruce Linton this summer, as well as the exits of top leaders at Aphria Inc. in January.
All three companies were early leaders in the race to dominate the Canadian cannabis industry but have struggled over the past year – even though recreational use of marijuana was legalized in October, 2018.
With the country’s top cannabis companies struggling, investors have been abandoning the sector, sending share prices plummeting. Aurora’s stock price closed at $2.95 on Friday, down 59 per cent year-to-date – and down roughly three quarters from its record high right before recreational cannabis was legalized.
Last month Edmonton-based Aurora reported a 24 per cent drop in revenue quarter-over-quarter and also announced that it was deferring “for the foreseeable future” the completion of a 1.6-million-square-foot growing facility in Medicine Hat, as well as halting construction work on a greenhouse in Denmark.
While Mr. Battley is leaving Aurora, he will still have connections to the corporate family. Aurora bought rival MedReleaf Corp. in 2018 and the company has a partnership with MedReleaf Australia, which is a privately held firm. Mr. Battley will serve on MedReleaf Australia’s board, and Aurora has a 10 per cent stake in the company.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.