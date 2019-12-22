 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Key Aurora Cannabis executive departs, accelerating turnover in Canadian industry

Tim Kiladze
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

CCO Cam Battley looks over marijuana plants at the Aurora Sky facility in Edmonton Alberta, July 13, 2018.

JASON FRANSON

Another top executive is leaving the Canadian marijuana industry after Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced the departure of chief corporate officer Cam Battley.

Mr. Battley joined Aurora in 2016 and quickly became the company’s public face, often handling media interviews and answering questions from analysts about the cannabis producer’s strategy.

His departure follows the firing of former Canopy Growth Corp. chief executive Bruce Linton this summer, as well as the exits of top leaders at Aphria Inc. in January.

Story continues below advertisement

All three companies were early leaders in the race to dominate the Canadian cannabis industry but have struggled over the past year – even though recreational use of marijuana was legalized in October, 2018.

With the country’s top cannabis companies struggling, investors have been abandoning the sector, sending share prices plummeting. Aurora’s stock price closed at $2.95 on Friday, down 59 per cent year-to-date – and down roughly three quarters from its record high right before recreational cannabis was legalized.

Last month Edmonton-based Aurora reported a 24 per cent drop in revenue quarter-over-quarter and also announced that it was deferring “for the foreseeable future” the completion of a 1.6-million-square-foot growing facility in Medicine Hat, as well as halting construction work on a greenhouse in Denmark.

While Mr. Battley is leaving Aurora, he will still have connections to the corporate family. Aurora bought rival MedReleaf Corp. in 2018 and the company has a partnership with MedReleaf Australia, which is a privately held firm. Mr. Battley will serve on MedReleaf Australia’s board, and Aurora has a 10 per cent stake in the company.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies