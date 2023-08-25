Canadians soon won’t find Kleenex tissues on store shelves.

U.S. manufacturer Kimberly-Clark KMB-N says its Kleenex consumer facial tissue business is leaving Canada this month.

The company’s Canadian vice-president and general manager says the decision to pull Kleenex from the country was a difficult one, prompted by a highly constrained supply environment and “unique complexities” faced by the brand.

Todd Fisher says the move will allow Kimberly-Clark to shift its resources to better focus on other products that will remain in Canada.

The company will continue to sell Kleenex professional facial and consumer hand towel products in Canada.

Its Cottonelle, Viva, U by Kotex, Poise, Depend, Huggies, Pull-Ups and Goodnites brands remain unaffected.