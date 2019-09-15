Kinross to spend $150-million at Tasiast in expansion plan for key African mine

Kinross Gold Corp. is moving to expand its Tasiast mine in west Africa in a bid to reduce its overall costs and boost production in the region.
On Sunday, Toronto-based Kinross announced it will invest US$150-million into the mine in Mauritania, predicting that production will rise to an average of 445,000 ounces of gold a year starting in 2022. Currently, the mine is producing about 300,000 ounces a year.
The announcement comes after a previous, more expensive, expansion plan for Tasiast was put on hold in 2018. Acquired by Kinross in 2010, the mine’s expansion plan has been in limbo for more than a year amid protracted negotiations with the Mauritanian government over taxes and procurement agreements.
In an interview, Paul Rollinson, chief executive officer of Kinross expressed optimism that continuing talks with Mauritania, which recently underwent a regime change, will end positively.
“It’s important that we resolve things and we’re confident we will,” he said.
In August of 2018, Kinross put a previous US$600-million expansion plan for Tasiast on hold. Kinross had envisaged expanding Tasiast to a 630,000 ounce a year operation but with only a return of investment of about 23 per cent. Under the revised plan, Kinross predicts a 60 per cent return on investment.
Kinross said it has identified cost savings such as using existing infrastructure at the site. The company had previously thought it would need to build a new grinder, for example.
The plan announced Sunday will be Kinross’s second expansion of Tasiast. A previous expansion completed recently saw the company spend around US$600-million.
Kinross acquired Tasiast through its US$7.1-billion acquisition of Red Back Mining Inc. in 2010. At the time, there was much excitement that the mine would be a huge growth project for Kinross, that could help offset its portfolio that was heavily weighted towards older and high cost mines. But amid struggling gold prices, and rising input costs, Kinross has struggled to realize Tasiast’s potential.
Kinross says it is forging ahead with the latest expansion at Tasiast, even as talks with Mauritania continue. Sticking points have included the need to reach an agreement on value-added tax refunds, fuel taxes and procurement agreements.
Historically sought out as a safe haven investment, the price of gold bullion has been on a tear this year, with the precious metal up about 20 per cent, amid falling interest rates, a deteriorating world economy and a trade war between the United States and China.
Shares in Kinross Gold, Canada’s fourth- largest gold company by market value, have risen 43 per cent this year.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.