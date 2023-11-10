Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: Beef prices, dental visits and condominium prices all offered hints about where the North American economy is headed. There were also swings in Chinese consumer prices and a shift in the interest rate for overdue taxes.

Meanwhile, WeWork declared bankruptcy, Ottawa offered a big payday for consultants and a new AI venture entered the chat.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Nov 10. The Globe’s financial services editor Janet McFarland took this quiz and scored 8 out of 11. Can you beat her score?