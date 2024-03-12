Open this photo in gallery: Since their introduction in 2009, the tax-free savings account (TFSA) has been a smash hit with Canadians.Melanie Lambrick/The Globe and Mail

Since its introduction in 2009, the tax-free savings account has been a smash hit with Canadians keen to take advantage of another avenue for tax-sheltered savings. However, the account can appear limited at first glance – Canadians who were 18 or over when the TFSA rolled out in 2009 only have a cumulative maximum contribution limit of $95,000.

But the beauty of the TFSA – and why it’s so popular among investors – is any interest, dividends, capital gains or other kinds of investment income earned within the account are completely off limits to the Canada Revenue Agency, even as money is withdrawn from the account. Savvy investors can take advantage of a TFSA to maximize gains on their most promising investments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds or fixed-income securities with higher yields.

Are you one of these investors? The Globe and Mail wants to know how you grew your unusually large TFSA balance. Did you double or triple your investments over the years? Is your TFSA balance over half a million? Which stocks or investments resulted in such high returns? We want to hear from you.

Share your TFSA success story by filling out the form below, or by sending an email at audience@globeandmail.com.