A growing number of working couples are opting not to have children, and instead are investing their money in themselves. These dual-income no-kid couples –commonly referred to as DINKs — are saving hundreds of thousands of dollars by not having a child, which opens up a world of freedom. As birth rates around the world drop, it’s no surprise that their numbers are rising: There were 1.9 million DINK households in Canada as of 2021, up from 1.7 million in 2012.

Child-free couples have more flexibility in how they shape their lives because they’re not paying and saving for all sorts of kid-related expenses. It may not be as important to them to own a home near a good daycare or school. They can be riskier with their careers, decide to power-save for retirement and choose not to buy life insurance. But there’s also unique hurdles that DINKs face, such as how to prepare for old age without any support from adult kids, or navigate a legal system that often assumes your children will handle your estate.

On April 24 at 1 p.m. ET, Globe and Mail reporter Salmaan Farooqui will be answering reader questions about his feature on how Canada’s child-free couples are spending their time and money. Salmaan spoke to several DINK couples across the country about why they made the decision to not have children and how it shaped their lives and financial decisions. Some go on regular lavish vacations, while others are setting their sights on becoming mortgage-free.

