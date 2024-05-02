They tried for a flight using Aeroplan and ended up booking the train

Does anyone from Aeroplan get this newsletter? I ask on behalf of a reader who recently got in touch about his problems trying to book a reward flight on Aeroplan. I’ll let him lay out how it all went down, and why he decided to go by train in the end instead of flying.

“Hello Rob,

I very much appreciate all of the practical advice that you offer online. You are a wealth of information. I wish you were there 40 years ago! I’m not sure if you are in a position to answer my question below, but who else is there to ask? So here goes.

My wife and I are planning an interprovincial flight using Aeroplan points. This used to be a simple procedure. Not so any more. When I tried to sign in, the Aeroplan website asked me to change my password. Did that. Then it sent me a six-digit code, which I copied and pasted in as directed. It didn’t accept its own code. Then I dialled the telephone number they provide for Canada/U.S. ‘This call cannot be completed as dialled.’

The next day I tried the whole thing over with the same results. We have decided to use up our points and transition away from Aeroplan. However, it appears that to use points to purchase merchandise, you must do so on their website, which requires signing in.

Are you aware of any option for using Aeroplan points without having to log into their website?

We are now arranging to go by Via Rail. They have never disappointed us.

Thanks in advance for any guidance you may be able to provide.”

Other than collecting points from buying booze at LCBO stores in Ontario, I haven’t had much to do with Aeroplan in recent years. It’s been that way since they voided a block of points I had because of account inactivity. Yes, even personal finance columnists lose track of things.

I’d love to hear from anyone who has thoughts for the reader of this newsletter who can’t access his Aeroplan points. As ever, you can find me at rcarrick@globeandmail.com.

