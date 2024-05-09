A toolkit for capital gains decision-makers

The most talked about personal finance measure to appear in a federal budget in recent years has to be the capital gains tax increase announced last month.

Half of a capital gain is currently taxed. Starting June 25, the 50 per cent inclusion rate will apply to the first $250,000 of a gain and then two-thirds of the remaining gain is taxed. As much as the federal government has tried to present this as a tax-the-wealthy measure, higher capital gains taxes can affect people who simply own a cottage in addition to their family home.

A lot of advice has been issued to help people decide whether to sell assets now to take advantage of a lower tax rate or hang on for the long term. Here’s a roundup of some of the best tools and guidance:

We want to hear from you

Are you a Canadian Millennial or Gen Z who faced the difficult decision to sell your house because you could no longer afford it? The Stress Test podcast is looking at how high prices and interest rates are hurting young Canadian home owners, who often have the largest mortgages. Maybe you got divorced, lost your job or just struggled to keep up with large monthly payments? If you reluctantly sold your house, we want to hear from you. Email Stress Test co-host Roma Luciw to share your personal story.

Subscribe to Carrick on Money

Are you reading this newsletter on the web or did someone forward the e-mail version to you? If so, you can sign up for Carrick on Money here.

Rob’s personal finance reading list

This article says frugality is a virtue, but I wonder if it’s sometimes used as a euphemism for cheapskate.

A credit counsellor looks at how credit scores work, and what might explain a drop in your score. I interviewed someone at the credit monitoring company Equifax recently and she said credit score is more than 760, you don’t have to worry about a thing when applying for credit.

A review of Loop Financial, a challenger to big banks in providing accounts for small business. Loop offers multi-currency accounts with favourable conversion costs.

All about a Toronto program called Through Ruff Times that helps owners who can’t afford pet food. Here’s a look at how owning a dog or cat has become so expensive.

Ask Rob

Q: I read with interest your recent column on cottages and capital gains tax. I have been under the impression for many years now that when a husband and wife jointly own a home and a cottage, one can claim the home as their principal residence and the other claim the cottage as their principal residence, thereby avoiding capital gains tax on both when sold. Is this still the case, or has the law changed?

A: Here’s an answer to this question from Armando Minicucci, tax partner at Grant Thornton LLP: “For years before 1982, more than one housing unit per family can be designated as a principal residence. Therefore, a husband and wife can designate different principal residences for these years. From 1982 and forward, each family unit can only designate one property per year as their principal residence.”

Do you have a question for me? Send it my way. Sorry I can't answer every one personally. Questions and answers are edited for length and clarity.

Tools and guides

A useful set of charts on housing affordability dating back to 1999.

In the social sphere

Social media: Financial resources for parents expecting a baby.

Watch: David Chilton – yes, the The Wealthy Barber guy – on the importance of joining the group RRSP plan at your workplace.

Money-Free Zone: I first heard the Black Keys about 20 years ago, around the time they released a piece of blues-rock amazingness called Rubber Factory. I sort of lost interest in the band over the years, but I am enjoying a song off their latest album called Read Em and Weep. My ultimate Keys song is Just Couldn’t Tie Me Down from Rubber Factory.

More PF from The Globe

Seniors scramble to manage tax impact of higher GIC returns

How to overcome ‘savings guilt’ when you’re living paycheque to paycheque

What is the bitcoin halving event, and how did it affect the price?

More Rob Carrick and money coverage

Subscribe to Stress Test on Apple podcasts or Spotify. For more money stories, follow me on Instagram and Twitter.