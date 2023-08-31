Open this photo in gallery: Laurentian Bank logo in Montreal. The bank said Thursday no deal has yet been reached in its search for a buyer.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Laurentian Bank of Canada LB-T is continuing its search for a buyer as it has yet to strike a deal after a few months on the auction block as it explores ways to grow the bank.

In mid-July, Laurentian Bank said that it is “conducting a review of strategic options” after The Globe and Mail revealed the lender is exploring a sale. Canada’s ninth-largest lender said in its third-quarter release Thursday that the process is still underway and that it does not plan on providing further details until it is complete.

“The bank remains committed to executing on its strategy and its 2023 priorities with the full support and confidence of the board,” the bank said in filings.

A breakdown of the big banks’ third-quarter earnings so far

The move stunned analysts and investors as Laurentian Bank was halfway through its three-year strategic plan to overhaul its business after years of weak performance.

Since launching the plan, the bank has revamped its digital banking experience and trimmed its operations to target specialized niches. Currently in the second phase of the turnaround, Laurentian has been focused on growing its deposit base and further simplifying its business.

Laurentian said Thursday that the bank is still committed to its strategic plan.

Some competitors have approached the bidding process with muted interest. Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T were considered potential buyers. In late July, The Globe reported that both had pulled out of the race.

Royal Bank of Canada RY-T is currently seeking approvals on its proposed $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada, the country’s seventh-largest lender. Bank of Montreal is working towards completing its integration of California-based Bank of the West by early next week. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM-T has said its priority is expanding its existing business as it builds its capital reserves and National Bank is focused on expanding outside of its base in Quebec.

Laurentian has 57 branches and $51-billion of assets, a fraction of the size of its larger competitors. But the bank focuses on commercial loans in Quebec, Ontario and the United States, which are target growth opportunities for its rivals.

More to come...