Open this photo in gallery: Laurentian Bank's headquarters is shown in Montreal on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Laurentian Bank of Canada’s LB-T profit plummeted as it booked major fourth-quarter charges tied to its September system outage that led to the ousting of its chief executive officer, and restructuring costs ahead of unveiling its updated turnaround plan.

The Montreal-based bank’s net income slid 45 per cent to $30.6-million for the quarter ended Oct. 31 after it reimbursed customers that were unable to access their accounts during a multi-day systems crash, and adjusted its strategy after years of underperformance. Following the outage in September, the bank removed chief executive officer Rania Llewellyn in mid-October, the first woman to run a major Canadian-based bank.

Newly installed CEO Éric Provost, previously the head of personal and commercial banking, said Laurentian will launch a new plan in the spring of 2024 and will switch focus from evolving the bank to improving its performance. The updated strategy would target becoming more customer-focused, cutting costs by simplifying its operations, and improving technology platforms that could also boost revenue.

“Laurentian Bank has talked about simplification and efficiency for many years without results,” Mr. Provost said during a conference call with analysts. “Notwithstanding the investments we have to make to close foundational gaps for our customers, we have failed to reduce expenses at an appropriate pace. We must now focus on running the bank versus transforming the bank, and we are already taking action.”

Laurentian reported adjusted profit of $1 per share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, missing the $1.16 that analysts expected. A pre-tax charge of $5.3-million linked to the system outage reduced its earnings by $0.09 per share as the bank reimbursed customers for service fees in September and October in a bid to make amends for the technical issues.

The lender’s personal deposits fell 1 per cent from the previous quarter, and business deposits slumped 4 per cent. The systems outage “had less of a negative impact on the balance sheet (namely deposits) than some had feared,” Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman said in a note to clients.

The bank also booked restructuring and strategic-review related charges of $15.9-million pre-tax, or $0.27 per share, as it slashed expenses and cut its workforce by 2 per cent. Canada’s biggest banks also decreased their headcounts by about 2 per cent in fourth quarter results released last week as the sector grapples with mounting costs.

Laurentian added that it expects to take a $6.5-million charge in the first quarter of 2024 as it continues to make reductions to its organizational structure, trimming certain products and projects that it believes do not contribute to improving performance. The bank estimates the cuts will result in $8-million in annual savings.

Laurentian shares fell 0.5 per cent at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday in Toronto. This year, its stock had tumbled 19 per cent, making it the worst performing bank stock on the S&P TSX Composite Index.

Laurentian launched a bid to attract buyers this past summer as part of a strategic review, but called off the sale process after it failed to draw a offer that met the board’s expectations.

In late September, Laurentian’s systems crashed during a planned technology upgrade. Individual and corporate clients were unable to access their accounts or process transactions during the four-day outage. Laurentian said that it would reverse all its monthly service fees for September.

Laurentian made a sudden executive shakeup in early October. The lender was more than a year and a half into completing its three-year strategic review under Ms. Llewellyn that sought to simplify the bank, focus more on specialized niches such as commercial equipment financing, and revamp its digital banking experience. This year, the bank missed all of the targets it set under the plan.

The bank has been caught in a period of turmoil marked by leadership turnover. In 2020, Laurentian abruptly changed CEOs, replacing François Desjardins and hiring Ms. Llewellyn from Bank of Nova Scotia a few months later. At the time, Laurentian was suffering from a string of weak results and had slashed its dividend.

Mr. Desjardins’ plan to modernize the bank, which included overhauling digital banking systems and closing nearly half its branches, was scrapped as costs mounted and revenue stalled.