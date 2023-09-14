Canada’s Laurentian Bank LB-T said on Thursday it has completed a previously disclosed review of strategic options, with the lender now focusing on simplifying its organizational structure.

“The Board, with the support of the Executive Management Team, has unanimously concluded that the best path forward is... accelerated evolution of its current strategic plan with an increased focus on efficiency and simplification,” Laurentian said.

The country’s ninth-largest bank had launched the review in July seeking to maximize shareholder value and had said at the time it was “exceeding” its financial targets in an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment and market volatility.

However, later that month, a media report citing sources said Montreal-based Laurentian was struggling to find an acquirer and that Canada’s top banks – Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank – had backed out of a potential acquisition.

Laurentian said it considered a variety of options through the review process, including an acquisition of the whole bank and divesting certain businesses.

The bank had also laid out a three-year turnaround plan in late 2021 to streamline operations and boost profits, which it has said is on track.