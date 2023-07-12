Open this photo in gallery: Laurentian Bank logo is pictured Tuesday, June 21, 2016 in Montreal.Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Laurentian Bank of Canada shares soared more than 30 per cent in early trading Wednesday after The Globe and Mail reported that the country’s ninth-largest lender is exploring a sale.

In a press release Tuesday following the report, Montreal-based Laurentian Bank said that it is “conducting a review of strategic options.” The lender’s board of directors recently hired financial and legal advisers to seek out potential buyers, sources familiar with the matter told the Globe.

Laurentian has been discussing the possibility of a deal with several suitors since late June. The bank has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as its advisers. Laurentian is also believed to have received a bid from an undisclosed rival bank.

The move comes as a surprise to some analysts as Laurentian was halfway through a three-year strategic overhaul under chief executive officer Rania Llewellyn, who stepped into the top job after its stock price underperformed its peers for years.

“We believed [Laurentian Bank’s] board was committed to a multiyear turnaround effort under CEO Rania Llewellyn,” National Bank of Canada analyst Gabriel Dechaine said in a note to clients. “Nonetheless, a challenging growth outlook for Canadian banks and a stock price that has consistently hovered below book value (and an unsolicited bid) may have forced the Board’s hand.”

Mr. Dechaine said that he expected the deal to be valued at $2.6-billion – Laurentian’s book value – which amounts to an 80 per cent premium to Tuesday’s closing share price.

A takeover of Laurentian Bank would provide a lender with expansion opportunities in Quebec and Ontario, as well as in the southern United States where it has a commercial equipment financing business. Laurentian has 57 branches and $51-billion of assets, focusing largely on commercial loans – a key area of growth for many of its larger rivals.

While any of the banks could be a potential buyer, some are likelier bidders than others. Bank of Nova Scotia has previously said that it is looking to bolster its presence in Quebec and British Columbia. Scotiabank has also recognized that its reliance on its international division has weighed on its already beleaguered share price. By folding in Laurentian in its domestic market, the earnings contribution from Scotiabank’s Latin America business would fall to 26 per cent from 28 per cent, according to Mr. Dechaine.

Toronto-Dominion Bank is sitting on billions of dollars in excess capital after its deal to acquire Tennessee-based First Horizon Corp. fell through. Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Canada is tied up with its pending acquisition of HSBC Canada and Bank of Montreal is aiming to integrated its takeover of California-based Bank of the West in September. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has said that it is focused on buildings its existing business and building its capital reserves, and National Bank of Canada is focused on expanding outside of its stronghold in Quebec.

But Laurentian has yet to remedy key issues in its business. Laurentian Bank’s return on equity – an industry metric that measures profitability – has hovered below 10 per cent, significantly lower than its rivals. It also lacks a strong core deposits base, which is a cheaper source of funding for banks, especially at a time when slowing loan demand and rising costs are squeezing profits across the industry.

“The bank’s ROE and relative valuation continue to lag the broader group, but have improved from trough levels under the previous management team,” Scotiabank analyst Meny Grauman said in a note to clients. “Current CEO Rania Llewellyn has been on the job for just three years, and we would characterize her tenure as constructive”.