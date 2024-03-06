Skip to main content
Microsoft’s LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At one point there were more than 48,000 reports of outages related to the business-focused social network, according to Downdetector.

LinkedIn said some users may be experiencing issues and that it was investigating.

Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram saw a more than two-hour long outage on Tuesday that was caused by a technical issue and impacted hundreds of thousands of users globally.

