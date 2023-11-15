Open this photo in gallery: The Loblaw logo is shown in this file photo. The retailer says profit in the third quarter rose 11.7 per cent helped by increased sales at grocery and drug stores.DADO RUVIC/Reuters

Loblaw Co.s Ltd. L-T reported an 11.7-per cent increase in profit in the third quarter, as sales at its grocery and drug stores continue to rise and the company continues cost-cutting initiatives.

Canada’s largest grocer reported on Wednesday that its net earnings available to common shareholders grew to $621-million or $1.95 per share in the quarter ended Oct. 7, compared to $556-million or $1.69 per share in the same period last year.

Loblaw has benefited from shoppers who continue to gravitate to discount grocery stores as food inflation has severely impacted household budgets. Loblaw owns discount chains such as No Frills and Maxi, which reported higher traffic in the third quarter. The Brampton, Ont.-based retailer is investing in opening more discount locations.

Loblaw and other grocers have been under intense scrutiny over food inflation. Growth in grocery prices slowed in September, when prices were up by 5.8 per cent on an annual basis. That was more moderate than the 6.9-per-cent inflation number in August and significantly down from peak levels of more than 11 per cent. But slowing inflation still leaves shoppers facing food prices that have risen significantly over more than two years.

On Wednesday, Loblaw reported that its internal measure of food inflation at its stores was lower than the food price growth tracked by Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index. CPI over the course of Loblaw’s third quarter was 7.1 per cent, the company said; it does not report the internal number.

Last month, the federal government announced that grocery chains promised to offer discounts and price-matching in a bid to “stabilize” prices, though some critics say the plan mostly included strategies the sector already employs, such as offering discounts and price-matching.

Loblaw reported $18.3-billion in revenue for the third quarter, up 5-per-cent compared to the same period last year.

Same-store sales -- an important industry metric that tracks sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 4.5 per cent at Loblaw’s grocery stores, and jumped 4.6 per cent at its Shoppers Drug Mart chain.