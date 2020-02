Manufacturing sales fell in December to $56.4-billion

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.7 per cent to $56.4 billion in December, hurt by the motor vehicle assembly and the aerospace product and parts industries.

The agency says it was the fourth consecutive month that manufacturing sales have moved lower.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Story continues below advertisement

Sales were down in 11 of 21 industries.

Sales of motor vehicles fell 6.8 per cent to $4.9 billion in December due to lower production, mostly attributable to longer seasonal plant shutdowns and the closure of the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. The aerospace product and parts industry decreased 15.7 per cent to $1.9 billion.

Constant dollar sales declined 0.4 per cent, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.