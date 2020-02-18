 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Manufacturing sales fell in December to $56.4-billion

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.7 per cent to $56.4 billion in December, hurt by the motor vehicle assembly and the aerospace product and parts industries.

The agency says it was the fourth consecutive month that manufacturing sales have moved lower.

Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 per cent, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales were down in 11 of 21 industries.

Sales of motor vehicles fell 6.8 per cent to $4.9 billion in December due to lower production, mostly attributable to longer seasonal plant shutdowns and the closure of the General Motors assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. The aerospace product and parts industry decreased 15.7 per cent to $1.9 billion.

Constant dollar sales declined 0.4 per cent, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

