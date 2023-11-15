Open this photo in gallery: A store worker collects carts at a Metro grocery store in Toronto, Thursday June 22, 2023.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Metro Inc. MRU-T reported that sales and profits grew in its fourth quarter, as grocery prices continued to rise – albeit at a slower pace – and shoppers flocked to its discount stores looking for value.

The Montreal-based grocer reported that its sales were up 14.4 per cent in the quarter to nearly $5.1-billion. However, Metro’s 2023 fiscal year included an extra week compared to the prior year, which fell in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30. Excluding the impact of the extra week, sales were up 5.4 per cent, according to the company.

Like its competitor Loblaw L-T, which also released quarterly earnings on Wednesday, Metro reported that it has benefited from a trend toward shopping at discount grocery stores, as food inflation has severely impacted people’s household budgets. Metro owns the Food Basics and Super C discount chains.

Metro’s same-store sales -- an important metric in the retail industry that looks at sales growth not tied to new store openings – grew by 6.8 per cent at the company’s grocery stores and 5.5 per cent at its drugstores.

Canada’s grocery retailers have faced intense scrutiny over food inflation. Growth in grocery prices slowed in September, but prices still rose by 5.8 per cent on an annual basis, compounding earlier increases. September’s numbers were down from 6.9 per cent inflation in August and significantly lower than peak levels that reached more than 11-per-ceent growth. While the relief is welcome, shoppers still face food prices that are up significantly compared to just a couple of years ago.

Like Loblaw, Metro reported on Wednesday that it is keeping food price growth lower than the general food inflation number tracked by Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index. The company said that its internal food basket inflation was roughly 5.5 per cent, down from 8 per cent in the prior quarter. The company’s internal measurement is based on prices for a basket of goods frequently purchased at its stores, and is not directly comparable with CPI.

Wednesday’s fourth-quarter report also provided some insight into the cost of a five-week strike this summer, which shuttered 27 of Metro’s stores in Ontario. Metro estimated the strike cost the company $36.3-million in lost profits and added costs.

Metro’s earnings grew by 31.7 per cent in the quarter, with most of that growth due to a $44.1-million loss on impairment that the company recorded in the same period last year, related to the Air Miles loyalty program. (The company’s Jean Coutu drugstores have since withdrawn from the program.) Not including that prior-year loss, and adjusting for other items, Metro reported net earnings were up 4.3 per cent. Adjusted net earnings were $228.8-million of 99 cents per share, compared to $219.4-million or 92 cents per share in the same period the prior year.

For the full fiscal year, Metro’s sales grew by 9.7 per cent to $20.7-billion. Not including the benefit of the extra week, sales for the full year were up 7.6 per cent. On an adjusted basis, Metro’s profits grew to $1-billion, up 9.2 per cent compared to the prior year.