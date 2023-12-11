Creditors of insolvent newspaper chain Metroland Media Group Ltd. voted to approve a proposal on Monday that would see the company pay pennies on the dollar to restructure its debt and avoid bankruptcy.

Metroland filed for creditor protection on Sept. 15 with liabilities totalling more than $78-million. The publisher laid off 605 employees, nearly two-thirds of its work force, without paying severance or termination pay, while other employees who took voluntary buyout packages earlier this year had their salary continuance payments cut off.

The company, which is owned by Nordstar Capital LP, operated more than 70 community news outlets, but has since shut down all of its weekly print publications and now only maintains regional websites. It still publishes six daily newspapers, including the Hamilton Spectator. Metroland also said in September that it would shut down its flyer distribution business.

A restructuring proposal like the one filed by Metroland allows a troubled company to address its debt and avoid a bankruptcy filing. Had creditors voted against Metroland’s proposal, the company would have been deemed bankrupt under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

Trustee Grant Thornton LLP previously endorsed Metroland’s proposal, saying that a bankruptcy would likely result in no material recoveries for creditors.

“There are still remaining steps that must take place prior to implementation, but we are hopeful that Metroland will soon emerge from these proceedings into the next chapter of the business, allowing it to continue providing crucial journalism to communities across Ontario,” said Bob Hepburn, a spokesperson for Metroland.

The amount to be paid to creditors is not finalized. Metroland intends to apply to the federal government’s Wage Earner Protection Program, which offers payment to former employees stemming from a bankruptcy or receivership. If WEPP is approved, former employees will receive 17 cents on the dollar for the balance of their claims, in addition to other payments.

If the application is turned down, former employees and other unsecured creditors will receive five cents on the dollar for the balance.

Lawyers for Metroland scheduled a court date to seek WEPP in late November, but the Department of Justice indicated it would oppose the motion. Metroland is still an operating company, and not in bankruptcy. The company then arranged to have a receiver appointed over its inventory, which could aid in its WEPP application.

“We believe that the likelihood of WEPP being eligible for this company is likely enhanced by virtue of that receivership,” said Grant Thornton partner Jonathan Krieger at the creditor meeting on Monday.

Metroland’s largest creditor is Toronto Star publisher Torstar, which is also owned by Nordstar. Documents filed when Metroland made its proposal show the company owes $41.6-million to Torstar and $16-million to terminated employees. Torstar, as an affiliate of Metroland, did not vote on the proposal Monday and did not make a claim on its debt.

Metroland cited the challenging economic environment for newspapers – particularly the steep decline in print advertising revenue – for its financial troubles. The company’s papers have faced a “sizable loss of readership” and revenue has fallen more than 10 per cent each year for the past three years, according to Grant Thornton, while costs have remained constant.

“Metroland was losing money, and although we’ve been working furiously to find a solution, we hit a point where we simply couldn’t pay our expenses,” said Torstar chief executive officer Neil Oliver at a creditor meeting held in November. “While Metroland is not out of the woods with the proposal, we believe it gives the remaining team and properties the opportunity to be viable for the long term.”