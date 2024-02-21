Open this photo in gallery: Leaders can employ strategies to ensure team members know the appropriate ways to pitch ideas in group discussions.SDI Productions/Getty Images

Question: I work with a team of very talented young people. I don’t want to snuff out their exciting ideas – my company needs those ideas – but I’m finding it hard to keep control and get things crossed off the agenda. How do I help my team balance creativity with discipline?

We asked Kimberley Rampersad, associate artistic director for the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., to tackle this one:

One of the best pieces of advice that I received as I’ve moved into leadership is: ‘We don’t have a lot of time, so we better move slowly.’

It’s really served me well. Speed happens with confidence, but confidence only happens when we create a shared language within the group that we all understand. That shared language becomes a shorthand, which is where the speed and agility of the group happens. In order to lay that foundation, you have to put in the time.

I spend a lot of time in individual meetings with the young people I work with to get to understand them. It’s about having conversations to glean what their values are, where their interests are, what their processes are and what languages they use. Are they into writing? Are they visual? Do they like group work? Do they like more individual work and then coming together?

These personal meetings help individuals feel like, ‘Yeah, I’m a part of this. I see myself in this work,’ which makes them fiery in a good way, and gives them a sense of ownership, because that’s what’s required in order to do hard things.

When it comes to keeping group meetings on track, there are some more obvious, but helpful, strategies you can try. You can give people a certain amount of time to speak during meetings, communicating that if there’s ten people and everyone wants to pitch an idea, then you each have a minute to speak to this idea. You could also discuss what makes an idea ready to be pitched to the group. Is it in a state that it’s ready to express to the group? It’s not to stifle their ideas, it’s about considering whether it has been developed enough to be presented.

In working with young people in my organization, I’ve learned how wise and brave they are. I admire it, because a lot of the time I’m like, ‘Was I that brave when I was that young?’ Sometimes they take my breath away with their forthcomingness. I clutch my emotional pearls. But when it takes me aback a little bit, I think, ‘This is a teachable moment.’ If they’re amenable, I could say, ‘Is there another way for you to say this that doesn’t diminish what you’re saying? That doesn’t defang the idea, but might make people more receptive?’ There were people along my path who taught me about tone and how to get along with people and about the interstitial stuff that makes you successful, and mentorship is so important.

I think that all of us in our own fields are doing hard things right now and trying to do more with less. It’s really challenging. When you see young people that could choose any profession, if they’re given those opportunities and they still choose the field that you’re in, that’s a really hopeful moment. They keep me on my toes and make me excited to go to work.

