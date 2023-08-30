Open this photo in gallery: Pedestrians pass a National Bank branch in Toronto.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

National Bank of Canada NA-T reported a slight rise in third-quarter profit Wednesday that fell below analysts’ estimates as costs climbed and the lender set aside more money for potentially bad loans.

National Bank earned $839-million, or $2.36 per share, in the three months that ended July 31. That compared with $826-million, or $2.35 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $2.21 per share. That missed the $2.36 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

National Bank is the fifth Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal third quarter. On Tuesday, Bank of Montreal BMO-T missed analyst expectations while Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T just met estimates. Royal Bank of Canada RY-T released results last Thursday, posting a year-over-year increase in profit that beat analyst expectations. Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T also unveiled earnings last week that fell below analyst expectations.

In the quarter, National Bank set aside $111-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $38-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, National Bank reserved $57-million in provisions.

“The Bank’s performance highlights the strength of our strategic positioning in a challenging macroeconomic environment,” National Bank chief executive officer Laurent Ferreira said in a statement.

Total revenue rose 4 per cent in the quarter, to $2.52-billion. But expenses climbed 9 per cent to $1.42-billion, which the bank said was driven by compensation and technology costs.

Profit from personal and commercial banking was $328-million, up 3 per cent from a year earlier. Loan balances rose 5 per cent year over year.

The wealth management division generated $183-million of profit, up 5 per cent as. And capital markets profit dropped 27 per cent to $205-million on lower trading activity in global markets.