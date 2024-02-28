National Bank of Canada reported higher first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as a revenue boost in Canadian banking and capital markets offset higher reserves for loans that could default.

National Bank earned $922-million, or $2.59 per share, in the three months that ended Jan. 31. That compared with $876-million, or $2.47 per share, in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the bank said it earned $2.59 per share. That edged out the $2.36 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“National Bank delivered strong performance and excellent return on equity for the first quarter of 2024, underpinned by sustained momentum and execution across our business segments,” National Bank chief executive officer Laurent Ferreira said in a statement. “These results reflect the earnings power of our diversified business mix and relevance of our defensive posture.”

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1 .06 per share.

National Bank is the fourth major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada also released results on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal reported financial results Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will close out the week on Thursday.

In the quarter, National Bank set aside $120-million in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $30-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. In the same quarter last year, National Bank reserved $86-million.

Total revenue rose 6 per cent in the quarter to $2.71-billion, while expenses increased 4 per cent to $1.45-billion.

Profit from Canadian personal and commercial banking was $339-million, up 4 per cent from a year earlier, driven by growth revenue which were partially offset by higher expenses and provisions for credit losses.

And capital markets profit rose 3 per cent to $308-million as activity increased in global markets and corporate and investment banking services.

The wealth management division generated $196-million, down 1 per cent. Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm was down 7 per cent to $51-million.