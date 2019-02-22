NEB says Trans Mountain pipeline expansion in public interest despite ‘adverse’ impact on whale population

The National Energy Board has concluded the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is in the public interest and should proceed, even though it would likely have “significant adverse” impacts on the Southern resident killer whales of British Columbia’s due to increase shipping traffic.
“The considerable benefits of the project include increased access to diverse markets for Canadian oil; jobs created across Canada; the development of capacity of local and Indigenous individuals, communities and businesses; direct spending on pipeline materials in Canada; and considerable revenues to various levels of government,” the board said in a long-awaited report.
Armed with the NEB report, the federal government will now continue its First Nations consultation to determine what precise concerns impacted communities have about with regards to the project, and how their views can be accommodated.
The government of Alberta and oil industry maintain the Trans Mountain project is a crucial economic lifeline to expand crude exports and relieve the frequent price pressure on western Canadian crude that results from insufficient pipeline capacity.
Environmental activists decried the NEB report, saying it is clear the pipeline will cause further damage to the orcas in the already-polluted Salish Sea and would increase greenhouse gas emissions from the oil industry.
“This review process has been a disaster the whole way through. If [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau and his federal cabinet rush their decision they will undoubtedly end up back at square one — fighting with First Nations in the courts and squaring off against protesters in the streets,” said Tzeporah Berman, Vancouver-based international program director at Stand.earth.
Explainer: Trans Mountain, Trudeau and First Nations: A guide to the political saga so far
Ottawa’s initial approval was quashed last August when a federal court judge found the government’s First Nations consultations had been inadequate and that the NEB did not properly assess the impact of increased marine traffic.
Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi has not put a deadline on the consultations, though the federal court said the additional consultations that were required could be concluded quickly. The minister has insisted the federal cabinet will fully reconsider whether to approve the pipeline project, despite having bought the existing Trans Mountain for $4.5-billion last summer in order to expedite the expansion.
Last year, a steep jump in crude inventories stored in Alberta drove prices to bargain-basement levels and [prompted Alberta Premier Rachel Notley to order an across-the-board production cut of 350,000 barrels per day.
A convoy of trucks arrive on Parliament Hill from Alberta this week, with one of their key messages being that the country needs more export infrastructure in order to get oil and gas to foreign markets.
However, some First Nations communities and environmental groups argue the pipeline poses undue risks of spills and is inconsistent with Canada’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
Facing an election this spring, Ms. Notley announced this week her government will spend $3.5-billion to lease rail cars to boost the industry’s exports, a plan that was condemned by United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney.
The NEB provided 16 recommendations that it said should accompany any federal approval of the project, most of them aimed at protect the southern resident killer whale population, which is an endangered species.
With backing from other Indigenous and environmental groups, three First Nations in British Columbia went to court and succeeded in halting the expansion project that would boost Alberta’s capacity to export crude through Vancouver Harbour by nearly 600,000 barrels a day.
Other First Nations leaders have expressed an interest in purchasing a stake in the pipeline project, a notion the Liberal government supports.
Legend
National parks
Existing pipeline
Parks
Expansion pipeline
Terminal
Indigenous lands
Pump station
Edmonton
0
80
KM
Jasper
National
Park
BRITISH
COLUMBIA
ALBERTA
Banff
National
Park
Calgary
Kamloops
Kelowna
Westridge
Van.
Sumas
Burnaby
Ferndale
WASH.
IDAHO
MONT.
Anacortes
MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE
AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP
CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; NATURAL RESOURCES CANADA;
OPEN GOVERNMENT; GRAPHIC NEWS; KINDER MORGAN
Legend
0
80
KM
Existing pipeline
ALBERTA
Expansion pipeline
Edmonton
Indigenous lands
National parks
Parks
Jasper
National
Park
Terminal
Pump station
Banff
National
Park
Calgary
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Kamloops
Kelowna
Westridge
Vancouver
Sumas
Burnaby
WASH.
IDAHO
MONT.
Ferndale
Pacific
Ocean
Anacortes
MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL
SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU;
NATURAL RESOURCES CANADA; OPEN GOVERNMENT; GRAPHIC
NEWS; KINDER MORGAN
Legend
Edmonton
Existing pipeline
Expansion pipeline
16
ALBERTA
Indigenous lands
Jasper
National
Park
National parks
Parks
2
Terminal
Pump station
97
Banff
National
Park
Calgary
1
BRITISH
COLUMBIA
Kamloops
Vancouver
Island
Kelowna
Westridge
Sumas
Vancouver
Burnaby
Pacific
Ocean
Ferndale
WASH.
IDAHO
MONT.
0
80
Anacortes
KM
MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP
CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; NATURAL RESOURCES CANADA; OPEN GOVERNMENT; GRAPHIC NEWS; KINDER MORGAN
