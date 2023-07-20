Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Each week, join us to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
c. March, 2021. The annual inflation rate in Canada has eased to its lowest level since early 2021. That puts the figure within the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent.
b. Grapes Statistics Canada said the 30-per-cent month-over-month price increase for grapes meant fresh fruit prices rose 10.4 per cent in June from the year before, compared with an annual increase of 5.7 per cent in May.
a. The $1.50 online booking fee. The Competition Commissioner argues the fee constitutes “price dripping,” a deceptive practice where customers are drawn into a purchase without full disclosure of the final cost.
a. 6 minutes According to a 2023 report from the Canadian Finance and Leasing Association, a vehicle is stolen every six minutes in Canada. Vehicle-theft insurance claims have spiked to $1-billion in 2022 from $700-million in 2021.
b. $13.99 per month After the price hike, YouTube Premium plan will cost $13.99 a month in the U.S., up $2 from before.
d. 62 per cent. According to a 2022 report by Payments Canada, the volume of cash transactions fell by 62 per cent between 2016 and 2021.
d. US$130-millionForecasts show Barbie could open above US$90-million in North America. Oppenheimer meanwhile is tracking in the US$40-million range.
c. Nearly six million. The streaming service added 5.9 million subscribers during the April-June period, according to numbers they released Wednesday. Netflix now boasts 238.4 million worldwide subscribers. However, the company’s stock fell 9 per cent on Thursday after the video-streaming pioneer’s lacklustre revenue increase.
b. A secured line of credit that uses equity in your home to borrow money
c. 5.9 per cent. The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage as of July 20 was 5.90 per cent, according to columnist Robert McLister. HSBC offered a rate of 6.40 per cent for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.
11 What is the asking price for this house? This Forest Hill home in Toronto is 4,660 square feet. The house can host receptions and charity events for up to 100 people. Guests are welcomed by ivy that climbs the red-brick walls of the 2 1/2-storey house.
b. $7,295,000The asking price is $7,295,000, and the house has annual property taxes of $20,582.00.