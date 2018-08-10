 Skip to main content

Nike sued for sex discrimination by former female employees

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Nike sued for sex discrimination by former female employees

Chris Dolmetsch
Bloomberg News

Nike Inc. was sued for sexual discrimination by former female employees who say women were ”devalued and demeaned” by the company, where they are passed over for promotions, paid less than their male counterparts and ignored when they complain.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Portland, Oregon, seeks class-action status and accuses the maker of athletic footwear and apparel of violating the Federal Equal Pay Act and similar state laws. The plaintiffs, former employees Sara Johnston and Kelly Cahill, say the company’s employment policies are hostile to women.

“The ultimate arbiters of these policies or practices are a small group of high-level executives who are majority male,” the former employees say in the complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

Nike, based in Beaverton, Oregon, said the company ”opposes discrimination of any type and has a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

“We are committed to competitive pay and benefits for our employees,” the company said in a statement. ”The vast majority of Nike employees live by our values of dignity and respect for others.”

Nike shares have gained 37 percent in the past year. The stock surged in late June, reaching a record high at the time, after North American sales rose for the first time in four quarters, signaling that Nike’s new products are catching on with U.S. shoppers. The company has been promising investors that slowing growth and revenue declines in its largest market were only a short-term trend.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.