Onex raises $1.8-billion for funds in first quarter

Onex Corp. raised US$1.8-billion for private equity and credit funds in the first three months of the year, a show of support from investors after the asset manager paused fundraising on its latest flagship private equity offering last year.

On Friday, Onex announced the company and its institutional clients have committed US$795-million to the company’s fifth fund, known as ONCAP, dedicated to acquiring small to medium-sized businesses, and US$735-million to a new platform, the Onex Partners Opportunities Fund.

Toronto-based Onex raised or extended a total of US$3.5-billion of fee-generating assets at its credit investment platform so far in 2024.

Onex oversees a total of US$35.1-billion in assets for its clients. A year ago, the company paused fundraising on a new private equity fund, Onex Partners VI, with a multibillion-dollar target due a lack of support from investors such as pension plans and insurers.

The move came during a slowdown in activity across the private equity sector, as investors grappled with rising interest rates, the prospect of a recession and a freeze in the initial public offerings that allow fund managers to cash in on businesses they own.

“Onex is making progress in its plans to drive growth in shareholder value, and we were pleased to see fundraising start to gain momentum in the quarter,” CEO Bobby Le Blanc said in a press release.

Onex is sitting on US$1.4-billion of cash it can commit to new investments. Mr. Le Blanc said: “We continue to focus our capital deployment and resource allocation on areas where we have a proven track record and the right to compete.”

Onex made a US$10-million profit in the three months ended March 31, compared to a US$232-million loss in the same period a year ago, when the company wrote down of its private wealth business. Last May, Onex shut down operations at Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc., a business it acquired in 2019, after several of the division’s key fund managers departed for Royal Bank of Canada.