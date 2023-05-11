Onex Corp. ONEX-T shareholders have approved a sunset clause that will see founder Gerry Schwartz step down as CEO and hand over control of the company after three years.

Preliminary voting results showed shareholders gave overwhelming approval to the plan, Mr. Schwartz said, paving the way for current president Bobby Le Blanc to take over as Onex’s CEO.

Mr. Schwartz, 80, will stay on as chair. But the dual-class share structure through which he has controlled the company will expire in three years, converting to a more typical single class of voting shares.

When Onex first proposed the transition plan, Mr. Schwartz intended to keep control his multiple voting shares for another five years. But under pressure from investors, the company proposed to shorten the length of the sunset clause.

“I am therefore delighted to confirm that Bobby Le Blanc will assume the role of CEO,” Mr. Schwarz said at a virtual meeting of shareholders on Thursday. “I know that Onex remains in very good hands.”

Had Thursday’s vote not passed, Mr. Schwartz had said he would stay on as CEO.

Mr. Schwarz is a pioneer in private equity and has been a mainstay of Canada’s corporate elite for decades. He launched Onex in 1984 and his stake in the company, which built its success on leveraged buyouts, made him a billionaire. Over the past decade, however, Onex has worked to reinvent itself, broadening the range of products it offers to institutions and high-net-worth individuals by launching credit funds and aiming to generate a more predictable stream of management fees.

It also acquired wealth manager Gluskin Sheff & Associates, but walked away from that strategy in March, transferring parts of the business to RBC Wealth Management Canada and winding down what was left.

Mr. Le Blanc’s promotion and the approval of a sunset for the dual-class shares “represent an important step forward on Onex’s transformation from a founder-centric investment company to a widely-held, multi-strategy investment manager,” Mr. Schwarz said at Thursday’s meeting.

Onex’s share price rose 2.8 per cent to $62.02 on the Toronto Stock Exchange by midday on Thursday. But its stock continues to trade at a steep discount to the underlying value of its assets.

The company made modest headway at boosting its fee-generating assets under management to US$34.1-billion last year, but its fourth-quarter profit declined year over year. Fundraising for its flagship private equity fund has been difficult, and Onex acknowledged it had “a disappointing year” in 2022 when it chose to give Mr. Schwartz no bonus or incentive pay for the year.

In brief remarks at Thursday’s meeting, Mr. Le Blanc praised Mr. Schwartz for his four decades as the “driving force behind Onex,” and for contributing to the growth and development of the private equity and alternative asset industries.

“I know the organization’s intrinsic value and what it’s capable of,” Mr. Le Blanc said.

At the meeting, a majority of shareholders also voted in favour of various technical and housekeeping amendments associated with the change of control, and calls from shareholders for stronger governance. And Mr. Schwartz said Onex intends to improve the diversity of its board.

At Thursday’s meeting, seven of 11 directors were elected via the multiple voting shares that will now expire in three years. Two long-time directors, Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington and former IBM World Trade Corp. CEO Bill Etherington, did not stand for re-election.

Precise voting results from the meeting have not yet been released.