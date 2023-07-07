Open this photo in gallery: Workers assemble a new building at the Darlington nuclear facility in Courtice, Ont. on Thursday, October 30, 2014.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Energy Minister Todd Smith announced Friday that the province is formally seeking approvals for three more small modular nuclear reactors at its Darlington power plant, where it had already put plans in place for one unit of the novel technology.

Provincially-owned Ontario Power Generation had always contemplated building a total of four of the new units, and had begun clearing enough land for the enlarged project east of the existing Darlington nuclear plant, in Clarington, Ont., east of Toronto. But until Friday, it had been formally proceeding with just one of the new units, the country’s first.

While called small modular reactors (SMRs), each 300 megawatt reactor is about the size of a football field, and together the four units would provide 1200 megawatts, enough to power 1.2 million homes. Some estimates have pegged the cost of each one at as much as $3-billion, but the government did not provided a price tag.

The announcement is the second Mr. Smith has made this week on a push toward new nuclear power. On Wednesday, he said Bruce Power, which operates the largest nuclear plant in Canada, is starting consultations on building what would be the province’s first new large-scale nuclear power facility in 30 years.

Critics have charged that nuclear power is too expensive, and that the government has ignored the promise of wind and solar. But Mr. Smith has said nuclear is needed to provide greenhouse-gas-free, reliable “baseload” power, power Ontario must generate as demand for electricity is projected to rise rapidly.