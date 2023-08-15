Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan reported a 1.9 per cent return in the first half of 2023 as higher interest rates led the fund manager to pour tens of billions of dollars back into the bond market.

Teachers’ net assets increased to $249.8-billion as of June 30, with a goal of reaching $300-billion by 2030. For its most recent 12-month period, the fund’s total return was 4.8 per cent, which was above its internal benchmark but well below its 10-year average return of 8.6 per cent.

Fixed income comprised 52 per cent of Teachers’ assets halfway through 2023, representing $127.3-billion in investments. That is nearly triple the $45-billion worth of fixed income investments Teachers held at the end of 2021, accounting for just 19 per cent of assets at the time.

Infrastructure investments also continued to increase during the first half of this year, climbing to $42.4-billion or 17 per cent of assets. That compares to $26.1-billion in infrastructure assets at the end of 2021, as Teachers’ has invested in data centres, cellular communications systems and electricity transmission networks.

