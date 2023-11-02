The House of Commons finance committee is calling on the federal government to block Royal Bank of Canada’s proposed takeover of HSBC Bank Canada, saying that the deal would hurt competition in the financial services industry.

Britain-based banking giant HSBC Holdings PLC announced plans to sell its Canadian subsidiary in October, 2022, as part of a broader move to divest from certain markets globally, prompting a parade of interest from rival banks that culminated in RBC‘s $13.5-billion offer clinching its spot at the victor. The deal received its first key approval in September when Canada’s Competition Bureau green-lit the takeover, saying that it unlikely to substantially harm competition.

But the prospect of RBC – the country’s largest lender – scooping up the seventh biggest bank as it moves to exit the Canadian market has drawn the ire of opposition parties in Ottawa.

In a report tabled by the finance committee late Wednesday evening, the group recommended that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland – who has the final say on the deal – reject the merger. Each of the six opposition party members on the committee voted in favour of the motion, while the six Liberal members abstained.

The Conservative-led motion said that Canada’s competitive “intensity” is in decline, that the “very few” financial institutions in the Canadian banking sector represent a lack of competition, and that the loss of a lender could cause banking fees to rise.

The committee did not comment British HSBC’s decision to pull its Canadian subsidiary from the market, nor did it offer any alternative option for what could become of HSBC Canada if Ottawa were to terminate the deal.

RBC spokesperson Andrew McGrath said in an e-mail statement that the deal provides HSBC’s Canadian clients with continuity and stability, while keeping more financial sector jobs in Canada.

“HSBC Canada’s parent company has announced their decision to exit the Canadian marketplace, leading to uncertainty for HSBC’s 700,000 Canadian clients,” Mr. McGrath said.

In an exclusive interview with The Globe in October, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said that Ms. Freeland should not approve the deal because it would reduce banking competition at a time when homeowners are struggling with high borrowing costs.

Mr. Poilievre and Conservative members on the finance committee have said that HSBC should not be “removed” from the market since it tends to offer more competitive mortgage rates than its larger rivals. But HSBC put itself on the auction block last year after trimming in operations in other countries, including Brazil, France and the U.S., to reallocate resources to areas where it has greater growth opportunities.

The country’s big banks had long coveted HSBC Canada for its strength in commercial lending and mortgages. When it launched a sale as part of a strategic review, it offered its competitors the rare opportunity to substantially grow their operations domestically through an acquisition. The takeover would bolster RBC’s dominance over its rivals by tens of billions of dollars in loans and deposits.

In May, the Competition Bureau launched a public consultation requesting comments on how the deal could prevent or lessen competition in financial services. It received more than 1,500 submissions from Canadians.

In its report in September, the bureau said that it reviewed concentration in the sector, and found that market share changes after the proposed merger would not exceed the level where the Competition Commissioner would decide to challenge it.

But in mid-October, the bureau unveiled a separate report on competition across Canadian businesses more broadly. It said that competition has declined over the past two decades as industries have become more concentrated and less dynamic. It added that the most concentrated industries have become less efficient and have hiked pricing as the number of rivals has declined.

The federal Finance Department has conducted its own public consultation on the deal. In June, it asked for submissions from industry stakeholders and the public to collect feedback on how it could affect the financial sector. The takeover also requires approval from Canada’s banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions.