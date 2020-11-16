 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa to require broadcasters fund Indigenous productions

Chris Hannay
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault holds a press conference in Ottawa on Nov. 3, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal government is planning to require that broadcasters fund Indigenous programming, saying it will correct a "historical mistake” in the sector.

Cabinet will make the order as part of a policy directive to Canada’s broadcasting regulator in the coming months after a bill to change the Broadcasting Act passes Parliament.

“It is going to become an obligation to do Indigenous [programming],” Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault said in an interview. “It’s not just going to be a nice-to-have. You’ll have to do it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jesse Wente, a veteran journalist who leads the Indigenous Screen Office, said he welcomed the news and looked forward to details on how the promise is implemented.

“It’s a long time coming,” he said. “But we’re thrilled that this time is here. The community and the storytellers – and, I think, Canada – is exactly at the right moment for this.”

The Liberal government tabled a bill to amend the Broadcasting Act in early November. The biggest changes bring online streaming services, such as Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA, under the oversight of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which already regulates traditional broadcasters.

But the bill also includes changes meant to recognize the role of Indigenous communities in Canada’s broadcasting sector. For example, the current act, which was last amended in 1991, contains a line that Canada’s broadcasting policy should reflect Indigenous culture “as resources become available for the purpose.” Mr. Guilbeault said the impact of that line was that, for years, broadcasters have seen Indigenous programming as optional. The new bill removes that caveat.

“The act, as it is, hasn’t served Indigenous people and Indigenous producers and artists in the way that it should have been,” he said. “One could argue that it is one of the main elements of the reform to correct this historical mistake.”

The legislation does not specify the new rules for Indigenous programming. Once the bill passes Parliament in the new year, the Liberal cabinet plans to issue a policy directive to the CRTC, and it will be up to the regulator to come up with the specifics within nine months.

The minority Liberal government will require the support of at least one other party to pass the bill, but opposition parties have so far seemed open to supporting it.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Guilbeault said that, in addition to the stick of spending obligations, the CRTC could provide a carrot in the form of incentives. For example, spending on Indigenous programming could be worth extra credit toward meeting broadcasters' other Canadian-content requirements.

Currently, only Indigenous broadcasters face requirements to air Indigenous-produced content, according to the CRTC. That includes the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network and some radio stations.

The CRTC is reviewing its Indigenous Broadcasting Policy, which oversees those media companies. The CRTC launched the review in June, 2019, and met with Indigenous broadcasters and content creators. A spokesperson for the regulator said a report on the first phase of consultations is being finalized, and will be followed up with a public consultation in the future.

Two of the biggest broadcasters of Indigenous content, APTN and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp., declined comment on the bill and told The Globe and Mail they were still studying it.

Mr. Wente said the support of content created by First Nations, Métis and Inuit people was important for reconciliation.

“A big part of reconciliation, at least the way I see it, is restoring what was taken,” Mr. Wente said. “And one of the big things that was taken from Indigenous peoples was our language and culture.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal government set up the Indigenous Screen Office in 2017 to support the development and marketing of Indigenous content. Mr. Wente said he is proud of the work the office has done so far, including emergency grants to help creators affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said, the office still lacks stable operational funding from the federal government.

The Indigenous Screen Office was one of three Indigenous media organizations – along with imagineNATIVE and Wapikoni Mobile – that announced partnerships with Netflix last year to provide professional-development opportunities to up-and-coming First Nations, Métis and Inuit filmmakers.

Mr. Wente said Indigenous creators are seeing opportunities from online streaming services that they otherwise haven’t seen from legacy media companies.

“I think when we see Netflix or Amazon or any of these sorts of streaming players, our community views them as, well, they haven’t said no to us – at least not yet,” he said.

Although the Broadcasting Act sets out the operating procedures for the CBC, the bill before Parliament does not make any changes specific to the CBC. Mr. Guilbeault said that because of the complexity of reforming the broadcasting sector, changes specific to the CBC will come at a later time.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies