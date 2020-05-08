Pitching in: Emergency Survival Fund for LGBTQ2S artists, performers and tip-based workers

The organizers: Michael Erickson and Glad Day Bookshop staff
The project: Emergency Survival Fund for LGBTQ2S artists, performers and tip-based workers, as well as Glad Day
In normal times, Glad Day Bookshop functions as a gathering place for Toronto’s queer and trans community. As the world’s oldest queer bookstore, Glad Day plays host to about 75 events a month at its Church St. location, which also serves as a cafe, brunch spot and occasional dance floor.
By mid-March, Glad Day was watching a crisis unfold in the community. The cash economy that fuels many performers, servers, artists, drag queens and DJs all but disappeared in a matter of days. The Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) had yet to be announced.
As a small business, Glad Day was also in crisis. Attendance in the space dropped 90 per cent over a 48 hour period in March, said Michael Erickson, Glad Day’s lead owner. But the bills didn’t stop, including $18,000 a month in rent.
“The crisis felt immediate and intense for us,” Mr. Erickson said.
In response, Mr. Erickson and the Glad Day staff launched an emergency fund to support LGBTQ2S artists, performers and tip-based workers, as well as Glad Day itself. As of this week, they’ve raised more than $220,000 through their non-profit arm, Glad Day Lit.
“A lot of us felt powerless in this crisis – didn’t know how to help – and our fund provided people a really concrete and really immediate way to give a bit of money and know they were making a difference,” Mr. Erickson said.
Seventy per cent of donations are going directly to community members, with 30 per cent going to help keep the Glad Day business afloat. By mid-April, the fund had received requests from about 1,700 people, Mr. Erickson said. At last count, they’ve been able to help more than 600 people, mostly based in Toronto.
“Based on the e-mails I’ve gotten from people, it was life-saving,” Mr. Erickson said of the emergency grants.
In addition to providing grants, a portion of donations are being used to pay artists and performers for producing work. In early April, Glad Day launched GD TV – mimicking an old-school TV station – to host virtual workshops and events.
Next week, events include You Betta Bake! with Colin Asuncion – a reference to the RuPaul song Supermodel (You Better Work!) – and Drag King Bedtime Story.
Donations are being accepted at www.gladdaylit.ca.