Open this photo in gallery: Leah Lawrence, CEO of Sustainable Development Technology Canada.Brendan Burden/The Globe and Mail

A lengthy investigation into the operations of Canada’s main federal funding agency for early-stage green technology companies has uncovered evidence of conflicts of interest and lax governance involving the organization’s chief executive and board members, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

A report on the probe into Sustainable Development Technology Canada, conducted by an accounting firm hired by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the ministry that oversees the agency, is expected to be released by Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne as early as this week.

During the five-month investigation, the firm’s forensic accountants reviewed allegations former employees had made against SDTC chief executive Leah Lawrence and members of the agency’s board, including its chair, Annette Verschuren, according to one source briefed on the findings. The employees had accused the agency’s leadership of breaching conflict of interest rules and using SDTC funds to finance ineligible projects, and the investigators have found that a number of those allegations have some merit, the source said.

A separate source within Innovation, Science and Economic Development said senior officials at the ministry had described the situation at SDTC as “untenable” as recently as mid-September.

It is unclear which findings will form the basis of the investigation’s final report. But investigators have provided the ministry with details of contraventions of SDTC’s contribution agreement, which guides how it distributes public money, the first source said. The investigators have also documented breaches of in-house policies that set disclosure guidelines for situations where senior staff or directors have ties to companies receiving SDTC funding, the source said.

Senior bureaucrats are preparing an action plan to address deficiencies uncovered in the probe, the source added.

The Globe and Mail is not naming the sources because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Janemary Banigan, a spokesperson for SDTC, declined to answer questions about the investigation’s findings, including any related to the CEO and chair, saying the organization is waiting for the report and that any questions regarding it should be directed to the ministry. Ms. Lawrence and Ms. Verschuren did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The investigators, with the Ottawa-based accounting firm Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, have found instances in which disclosure documents were missing, as well as cases in which such documents were apparently filled out after the fact, when senior executives and directors, including Ms. Lawrence, were asked about them as part of the probe, the first source said. In some cases, senior staff and directors declared conflicts of interest but did not recuse themselves from funding discussions, the source said.

Officials with the ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment on what could be included in the final report, and what the government’s response will be. Ministry officials have previously said they will not hesitate to take whatever actions are necessary based on the findings. Last week, Sean Benmor, a spokesperson for the ministry, said the investigation process was nearing a conclusion, and that the government planned to release details, including a copy of the final report, “in the very near future.”

The impending conclusion of the investigation process comes at a key time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, which is struggling to advance its climate agenda and convince Canadians that public money is being well spent. Last month, the Parliamentary Budget Officer said billions of dollars in federal subsidies for two electric vehicle battery plants will take 20 years to break even – not five, as the government has suggested.

SDTC’s grants are far smaller, but they play a key role in Ottawa’s environmental push. The organization has put more than $1.5-billion into clean technology startups since 2001. It leads early-stage financing, partnering with provincial agencies and private investors to take new technology to the commercialization stage. It recently expanded its role to help scale up companies that are more established and expand their market reach. Its corporate plan calls for it to spend $130-million in the 2022-23 fiscal year, and $156-million in 2023-24.

Ms. Verschuren, a well-known figure in Canada’s business community – she is a former CEO of Home Depot Canada and became SDTC’s board chair in 2019 – spoke at the organization’s annual public meeting last week. She touted the checks and balances within SDTC’s funding process. “We’ve heard from our companies that SDTC funding gives them greater credibility in the market and the ability to access more clients,” Ms. Verschuren said. “They’ve also said that our due diligence process is rigorous, that they emerge at the end of the process as a better company.”

The ministry launched the investigation in April. It, the federal Auditor-General and the Privy Council Office had all received whistleblower complaints about SDTC last year. Some of the complaints alleged SDTC had made grants to startups with ties to its own senior management, or to companies that were ineligible because they were too established to qualify for early-stage funding. The complainants also alleged a volatile workplace under Ms. Lawrence, marked by high staff turnover rates and stress-related leaves.

SDTC has previously defended its workplace culture and management, saying it aims to foster “an open and supportive work environment.” But as part of the current investigation process, the ministry is preparing a plan for the board to deal with any deficient human resources practices, the first source said.

After the investigation began, SDTC brought in legal counsel from the national law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP to conduct an internal review. Ms. Banigan declined to say on Tuesday what the results of that review had been, but she told the CBC last month that it had found nothing to substantiate the allegations.

One potentially problematic initiative being probed by the investigators, according to the first source, involves two one-time payments to all companies in SDTC’s portfolio in 2020 and 2021. At the time, SDTC said the money, a total of $17.7-million, would help the enterprises weather the economic downturn brought about by pandemic measures. It said SDTC managers, in consultation with the agency’s legal counsel, had determined that a letter outlining the increase in contributions would suffice as a modification to financial agreements with the companies.

The following year, even as the federal government offered companies in all industries a range of pandemic supports, SDTC companies split a further $20-million in “pandemic recovery funding,” equal to a 5-per-cent increase in project funding. The payments had no performance criteria attached, and no restrictions for cases where directors had ties to companies receiving the cheques.

The source said investigators have also questioned how an ecosystem fund created by SDTC was directed at projects, and the extent of that fund’s ties to the chair and CEO. In one case, the non-profit Verschuren Centre for Sustainability in Energy and the Environment, of which SDTC’s chair is a director, sought funding despite questions from employees about the eponymous connection as they worked on the project.

Eventually, the board rejected the $5-million proposal for the Nova Scotia-based bio-technology and bio-manufacturing accelerator, but senior staff offered SDTC resources to help the centre seek grants from other government programs.