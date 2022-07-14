A person walks by the Royal Bank of Canada building on Bay Street during the COVID-19 Pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan DenetteNathan Denette/The Canadian Press

BCE Inc. chief executive Mirko Bibic is joining the board of directors at Royal Bank of Canada, expanding the powerful web of bankers and executives who straddle two of Canada’s largest industries.

Mr. Bibic, a former corporate lawyer, will join RBC’s board on August 1 and will be a member of the bank’s risk and governance committees, RBC announced on Wednesday. Mr. Bibic has been CEO of BCE, the parent company of Bell Canada, since January, 2020.

He also serves as a director of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and of the Business Council of Canada.

The appointment draws two of Canada’s largest companies, which are already intertwined, even closer. Former RBC CEO Gord Nixon chairs BCE’s board, and former RBC executive Jennifer Tory is also a BCE director. She joined BCE’s board in April, 2021.

The country’s three telecom giants are major customers of the big banks for loans and other financing arrangements, while the banks’ asset management arms are significant investors in the telecom companies. RBC subsidiaries were some of the largest shareholders in BCE, according to company filings.

At the same time, banks rely on cable and wireless networks to underpin transactions and digital banking functions, as was evident when Rogers Communications Inc. suffered a day-long outage last week.

Over the years, board governance experts and investors have put more emphasis on truly independent directors, which has forced major changes, such as separating the roles of board chairperson and CEO.

Yet it is still common for current and former top executives in banking and telecommunications to cross over and take director positions at companies where they have close business relationships.

Mr. Bibic’s predecessor at BCE, George Cope, is now board chair of Bank of Montreal. Another major telco, Telus Corp., has two prominent bankers among its directors: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CEO Victor Dodig, and former BMO chief financial officer Tom Flynn.

John Manley, who used to be CIBC’s chair, is also on Telus’s board, and Martine Turcotte, formerly a long-serving BCE executive, sits on CIBC’s board.

Nadir Mohammed, the former CEO of Rogers Communications Inc., has been a director at Toronto-Dominion Bank since 2008.

In joining RBC as a director, Mr. Bibic “brings deep strategic, operational, governance, and risk experience across a wide range of commercial and consumer portfolios in the communications sector,” said Kathleen Taylor, RBC’s board chair, in a news release.

