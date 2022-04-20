Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T saw higher profit and revenue in the first quarter as it added more wireless customers and benefited from an improving economy.

Rogers had $392-million in profit during the three-month period ended March 31, up 9 per cent from $361-million a year ago.

The earnings amounted to 78 cents per share, up from 71 cents per share. After adjusting for certain items, the earnings came to 91 cents per share, up from 78 cents.

Its revenue for the quarter came to $3.62-billion, an increase of 4 per cent from $3.49-billion during the same quarter last year.

Analysts had been expecting revenue of $3.63-billion and adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share.

The Toronto-based telecom, which is awaiting regulatory approval of its $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications, added 66,000 net new postpaid mobile phone customers during the quarter. That’s up from 22,000 net new postpaid subscribers during the first quarter of 2021.

Rogers lost 16,000 prepaid mobile phone customers during the quarter, compared to a loss of 56,000 a year ago. Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.

“Rogers delivered strong first quarter results across all our businesses, driven by better execution and the continued improvement in Canada’s economy,” Tony Staffieri, president and CEO of Rogers, said in a statement. “We are very confident about the opportunities ahead, driven by the exceptional quality of our assets and the dedicated efforts of the Rogers team.”

