A Shaw Communications sign at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Jan. 14, 2015.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Shaw Communications Inc. saw its revenue and profit dip during the second quarter as it awaits approval from two more regulators for its $26-billion combination with Rogers Communications Inc.

Shaw reported $1.36-billion in revenue for the three-month period ended Feb. 28, down 2 per cent from a year ago when it had $1.39-billion in revenue.

Its net income for the quarter came to $196-million, down 9.7 per cent from $217-million during the same period last year. The profit amounted to 39 cents per diluted share, compared to 43 cents per share a year ago.

The company added 8,632 postpaid wireless subscribers during the quarter – significantly fewer than the 75,069 it added during the same quarter last year.

Shaw also added 8,260 prepaid mobile phone customers, up from 7,228 during the same quarter last year. Postpaid subscribers are those who are billed at the end of the month for the services they used, versus prepaid customers, who pay upfront for wireless services.

